2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Offensive Line
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line was arguably one of OU's most consistent units in 2022.
No. 19 Baylor Bears vs. No. 17 TCU: Preview & How to Watch
Baylor Bears men’s basketball team returns home to host TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, `I got him.' That’s all,”...
Baylor looking to bounce back at home against 17th ranked TCU
A top-25 matchup is breaking out in Waco this evening as 19th ranked Baylor hosts 17th ranked TCU in their first matchup ever as Top-25 teams. In the 191st meeting between the two teams, both are poised to be near the top of the Big 12 standings, with TCU already off to a strong start at 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor suffered a loss in its opener on the road at Iowa State, as it looks to shake off its third loss of the season.
TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction
The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Baylor prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU vs Baylor. This is a highly intriguing game for several reasons. One is that Baylor has been the better, more successful, more established program over the past few years, but TCU might be the better program this season. Baylor won the 2021 national championship and got a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. TCU merely got a No. 8 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs have certainly improved, but Baylor set a standard unto itself. This season, however, Baylor doesn’t look anything like the previous few seasons. The Bears are still a good team, but they’re not a great team. They have lost three times, and they just lost to Iowa State by 15 in their Big 12 Conference opener. There’s a definite sense in and around the Big 12 that Baylor is not going to rise to the very top of the college basketball world this season, and a rugged, deep, balanced league won’t allow it to happen.
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
Youthful poise to carry No. 25 Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma
So far, so good for Iowa State freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey. On Wednesday, Lipsey gets another new challenge as
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington
Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 22, 17:57 (en). Shots...
Today in Sports History-Griffey Jr. elected to Hall of Fame
1951 — The Indianapolis Olympians beat the Rochester Royals 75-73 in six overtimes, the longest game in NBA history. 1976 — Ted Turner, a millionaire communications executive and internationally known yachtsman, buys the Atlanta Braves for a reported $10-to-12 million. 1980 — The Los Angeles Rams, behind three...
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
NBA hires Lesley Slaton Brown as chief diversity officer
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has hired Lesley Slaton Brown as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a role that she'll begin on Feb. 1. She comes to the NBA from HP, where she was a vice president and oversaw diversity. Her role at the NBA...
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Jim Cochrane executive vice president, partnerships and client services, Mike Healy executive vice president, venue...
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
