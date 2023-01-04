Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
Phone Arena
Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13
The race for the title of best budget phone in 2023 is heating up from the very early stages of the year, with Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G formally (and surprisingly discreetly) unveiled today en route to a US release via AT&T as soon as next week. Despite the international existence...
CNET
Displace TV Goes Where No TV Has Gone Before, With Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas, but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window with big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
The best PC controllers for gaming in 2023
Lots of PC gamers swear by their mouse and keyboard, but some titles are just meant to be played using a controller. But with so much choice, where do you even start? After testing nearly a dozen gamepads, we've picked out four standouts that cover everyone from casual gamers to aspiring esports pros.
CNET
Hisense Says ULED X is 'Best LED TV' Available
Hisense is offering an 85-inch TV at CES 2023 with a backlight that counts its dimming zones not in the dozens but the thousands. Translation: even better contrast. The 85-inch UX is a 4K display with a 30% expanded viewing angle, an "ultra low reflection panel" and compatibility with technologies such as Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6E, NextGen TV and FreeSync Premium Pro.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
Digital Trends
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED with Simulated Reality 3D eye-tracking display and stylus-enabled haptic touchpad leaves us pretty impressed
Asus's ProArt lineup has been one of the most sought-after Pro workstation laptops in the creative world. Now, at CES 2023, Asus is taking things to the next level with the introduction of a revamped ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED now with a Simulated Reality (SR) 3D display. The new ProArt...
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
Phone Arena
Samsung showcases a 2,000-nit smartphone display at CES 2023
Samsung showed off a 2,000-nit AMOLED display at this year's CES, painting a brighter future (quite literally) for smartphone displays. The panel in question is the first OLED to receive the highest 2,000-nit luminance verification, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) mark, from UL Solutions, a global safety science company. “The...
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
CNET
AT&T Will Offer 6 Months of Nvidia's GeForce Ultimate for Free
Last January AT&T and Nvidia announced a partnership that saw the telecom giant offer six months of Nvidia GeForce Now to its wireless users. Nvidia is unveiling a new, higher-tier Ultimate version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 and it's once again partnering with AT&T, this time to offer six free months of the service for its wireless and fiber users.
hypebeast.com
Nvidia Release Its New Flagship GeForce RTX 4070 TI GPU
NVIDIA‘s new flagship GPU has just launched. Revealed at CES 2023, the RTX 4070 Ti outperforms the previous gen flagship GPU — the RTX 3090 Ti — by three times while consuming half the power — all due to NVIDIA’s breakthrough Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and NVIDIA DLSS 3.
The Verge
ROG puts 18-inch screens in its latest Strix gaming laptops
Asus is announcing a pair of new ROG gaming laptops equipped with 18-inch displays at CES 2023 today: the Asus ROG Strix G 18 and ROG Strix Scar 18. While it’s not uncommon to see gaming laptops with displays up to 17.3 inches, these new additions are taking portable displays to a new level.
