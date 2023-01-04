ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KARK 4 News

Biden knocks ‘embarrassing’ House Speaker vote

President Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” that the vote for House Speaker is “taking so long” following three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to cinch the leadership post, leaving the new Congress in limbo. “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing […]
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

Trump fully backs McCarthy’s speaker bid in urgent post: ‘VOTE FOR KEVIN’

​Former President Donald Trump offered a full-throated endorsement of ​Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker Wednesday morning, urging all Republicans to “VOTE FOR KEVIN.” “​Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ​’​HOUSE​’ TWICE!,” the 76-year-old former president said in a posting on his Truth Social platform.​ “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
San Francisco Examiner

Elon Musk's pick for House speaker just suffered more historic losses

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk once told "60 Minutes" that "(when) something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favor." Endorsing a California congressman on the back of a string of historic defeats apparently rose to that standard, because the odds are not currently in Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy's favor. The CEO of Twitter on Thursday took to the social media platform he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
13 WHAM

Impact of failed House speaker votes felt in Upstate NY

Rochester, N.Y. — An all-out showdown on the House floor in Washington continued Wednesday, as members of Congress voted on a new House speaker. Republicans nominated California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, with Democrats nominating New York City Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Many believed McCarthy would secure the spot as speaker in...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hill

The Republicans voting against McCarthy

As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker hangs in the balance, several far-right members of his own party have indicated that they plan to oppose him in Tuesday’s vote.  The five “Never Kevin” Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Bob Good (Va.)…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — South Carolina abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

There is still no Speaker of the House. But for $218, you can be Speaker of the Pub.  In health news, abortion rights advocates scored a major victory in South Carolina after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban.   Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care newsletter, where we’re following the latest moves on policy…
COLORADO STATE

