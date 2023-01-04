ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford

The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Is it time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs?

As the kids on the Rangers grow, the status quo needs to be revisited from time to time. Much focus has been on the forward lines, but it might be time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs. The pairs have been largely untouched unless there’s an injury, especially in the top-four. But with K’Andre Miller emerging as a top pair defenseman and Jacob Trouba’s struggles, it might be time to give them a new look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from New York Yankees. National League. CINCINNATI REDS...
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Tristan Jarry Being Evaluated Back in Pittsburgh

Casey DeSmith will likely step into the starter's role for the rest of this road trip. After Tristan Jarry was slow to get up following a save in the first period of the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston, at first, he was going to try and play through it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes

On 1990s Night for their Throwback Thursday series, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7) are set to host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (13-18-5) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
CALIFORNIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy