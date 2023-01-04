Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford
The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON — Damar Hamlin was the forefront of the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Is it time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs?
As the kids on the Rangers grow, the status quo needs to be revisited from time to time. Much focus has been on the forward lines, but it might be time to swap the NY Rangers defense pairs. The pairs have been largely untouched unless there’s an injury, especially in the top-four. But with K’Andre Miller emerging as a top pair defenseman and Jacob Trouba’s struggles, it might be time to give them a new look.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
Porterville Recorder
Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record...
Jakub Vrana clears waivers, remains on Detroit Red Wings payroll
The Detroit Red Wings remain tied to forward Jakub Vrana. The 26-year-old top-line winger found no taker for his services on the waiver wire, where he was placed Tuesday. He already is on a conditioning stint with the Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. It speaks to how far...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from New York Yankees. National League. CINCINNATI REDS...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
NHL
Tristan Jarry Being Evaluated Back in Pittsburgh
Casey DeSmith will likely step into the starter's role for the rest of this road trip. After Tristan Jarry was slow to get up following a save in the first period of the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston, at first, he was going to try and play through it.
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes
On 1990s Night for their Throwback Thursday series, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7) are set to host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (13-18-5) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
Porterville Recorder
Comments / 0