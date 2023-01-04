Read full article on original website
Don Redden Memorial Classic tips off at Ouachita
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 28th annual Don Redden Classic got underway at Ouachita Parish High School. The four-day, double elimination tournament features 10 teams this year, including six Ouachita Parish squads. Opening day action featured Carroll taking down West Monroe, Ouachita defeating St. Frederick, and Sterlington dominating Summerfield.
Rumble in the South Boys Basketball Showcase Preview: Coaches Say This is the “Premier Event”
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a shocking move in Central Louisiana high school football, Jess Curtis is leaving the Many program he turned into a state power. The three-time state champion will take over 5A Natchitoches Central, the school announced on social media. Curtis led his alma mater to...
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for January 3
You can vote as many times as you’d like until Monday! Boys and girls basketball stars from across the Coast are this week’s nominees.
