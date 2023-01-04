ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don Redden Memorial Classic tips off at Ouachita

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 28th annual Don Redden Classic got underway at Ouachita Parish High School. The four-day, double elimination tournament features 10 teams this year, including six Ouachita Parish squads. Opening day action featured Carroll taking down West Monroe, Ouachita defeating St. Frederick, and Sterlington dominating Summerfield.
Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In a shocking move in Central Louisiana high school football, Jess Curtis is leaving the Many program he turned into a state power. The three-time state champion will take over 5A Natchitoches Central, the school announced on social media. Curtis led his alma mater to...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

