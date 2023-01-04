Read full article on original website
Ballard High gets No. 1 seed in boys LIT bracket; three top teams won't participate
Off to a 10-2 start behind first-year head coach Greg Willis, the Ballard High School boys basketball team will be the No. 1 seed for next week’s Louisville Invitational Tournament. The LIT committee released the bracket for the 24-team field Tuesday night. The teams were selected via the SETH Ratings, a system administered...
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hawks win back-to-back 2A Sectional games
Pike County Central punched its ticket to the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship game following a 56-53 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Jaylon Rigdon finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 9-4. He also went over 2,000 career points. Jaden Stewart followed with 19...
