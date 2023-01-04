Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and Snowboard School during the annual torchlight parade as the instructors make their way down Golden Peak in formation while carrying flares for a dazzling display of color against the slopes at 6:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display immediately after, around 6:25 p.m. The display will be visible from all base areas and there is a map on the website that shows the viewing area as well. Go to DiscoverVail.com for more information.

VAIL, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO