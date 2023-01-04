ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23

New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/30/22

Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and Snowboard School during the annual torchlight parade as the instructors make their way down Golden Peak in formation while carrying flares for a dazzling display of color against the slopes at 6:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display immediately after, around 6:25 p.m. The display will be visible from all base areas and there is a map on the website that shows the viewing area as well. Go to DiscoverVail.com for more information.
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business

When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers

They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
Celebration libations: Experiential drinks to ring in the New Year

Drinks are meant to be experiential; after all, they cater to the sense of smell and taste and, of course, have an effect on the mind and body. But these days, bartenders are making cocktails even more experiential through changing visual effects. Here are several ways to ring in the new year with memorable drinks, whether you’re looking for a smokin’, a flaming, a colorful or a sweet New Year’s Eve.
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Title announced for One Book One Valley 2023

The One Book One Valley (OBOV) initiative kicked off in December at The Bookworm of Edwards. The title for 2023 is “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee. In attendance to formally make the Dec. 1 announcement were: Melissa Matthews, Clerk of the Town of Red Cliff, and Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr. Also in attendance were several members of the One Book One Valley committee as well as members of the general public.
