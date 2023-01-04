Read full article on original website
A mountain of film: Mountainfilm tour fills Vilar with adventure-packed action
IF YOU GO… What: Mountainfilm on Tour – Beaver Creek When: 6-8:15 p.m. Thursday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: $10 in advance and $15 the day of the program. VailSymposium.org. Adventure documentaries are some of the most inspiring films out there; they rev viewers up...
Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23
New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
The Bookworm to host Read With Pride Book Club’s first meeting￼
When: Wednesday Jan. 25, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: Free, RSVP with the Bookworm of Edwards or Mountain Pride. More Info: Call 970-926-READ (7323) or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. As the New Year begins, many set resolutions to read more books...
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail announces annual Nordic Town Series schedule
Calling all the Nordic nerds — we know you’ve been busy binge-watching the Tour de Ski over the last week — now is your chance to grab your grip wax, pull on a bib and enjoy gliding over the snow in a race of your own. Actually, all races are in the skate technique, so there’s no need for any stick underfoot.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
Vail’s early snowpack is the best it’s been in more than a decade
It’s been more than a decade since the early snowpack numbers in Vail and Eagle County told a positive story. This year’s snowpack so far, along with continued cool weather, is laying down a solid base for the spring runoff season. By the numbers. Here’s a look at...
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/30/22
Both Vail and Beaver Creek are hosting fireworks shows throughout the evening on New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes to the sky for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and Snowboard School during the annual torchlight parade as the instructors make their way down Golden Peak in formation while carrying flares for a dazzling display of color against the slopes at 6:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display immediately after, around 6:25 p.m. The display will be visible from all base areas and there is a map on the website that shows the viewing area as well. Go to DiscoverVail.com for more information.
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business
When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
Amanda Precourt is the 2023 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year￼
There is a seemingly endless string of adjectives that are applied to life as an adolescent girl: tumultuous, ever-changing, challenging, or uncomfortable. For many, these words stir up memories of a worrying time — one filled with confusion and difficulty. Thanks to the vision and leadership of Amanda Precourt,...
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
Celebration libations: Experiential drinks to ring in the New Year
Drinks are meant to be experiential; after all, they cater to the sense of smell and taste and, of course, have an effect on the mind and body. But these days, bartenders are making cocktails even more experiential through changing visual effects. Here are several ways to ring in the new year with memorable drinks, whether you’re looking for a smokin’, a flaming, a colorful or a sweet New Year’s Eve.
The year in photos: A look back at 2022 through the lens of Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann
The year 2022 has come and gone. It was a year full of excitement, and always a little drama, in our little corner of the world. As the photographer for the Vail Daily, what I noticed about the past year were a few things. First was the return to a...
Celebrate that old-time rock ‘n’ roll with ‘Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll’ at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Dec. 30
When: Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $58, with a 4-Pack option available for $200. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter package. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/50-years-of-rock-n-roll. Rock ‘n’ roll is not just music — it is a way of life. “Neil...
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Title announced for One Book One Valley 2023
The One Book One Valley (OBOV) initiative kicked off in December at The Bookworm of Edwards. The title for 2023 is “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee. In attendance to formally make the Dec. 1 announcement were: Melissa Matthews, Clerk of the Town of Red Cliff, and Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr. Also in attendance were several members of the One Book One Valley committee as well as members of the general public.
