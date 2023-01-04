Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 2, Dallas 0
Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (McTavish, Terry), 3:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 7 (Fowler, Zegras), 11:18 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 13-7-7_27. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 1. Goalies_Dallas, Wedgewood 6-5-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 7-16-3 (35-35). A_13,179 (17,174). T_2:32. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Justin St....
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
chatsports.com
Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023
In today’s links, first-round picks and trade deadline money available for the Habs, Savard back at practice, 2022 was a big year for women’s hockey, Lindros cheers for Bedard, and more. With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline,...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 22, 17:57 (en). Shots...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
Porterville Recorder
Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record...
markerzone.com
JETS PROSPECT DANNY ZHILKIN INVOLVED IN MASSIVE TRADE IN THE OHL
The Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline is fast approaching and with only one week left to make deals, a big one was made between Midwest Division rivals, the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Guelph has traded Winnipeg Jets 2022 third-round pick Danny Zhilkin, along with an eighth round pick in...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Jim Cochrane executive vice president, partnerships and client services, Mike Healy executive vice president, venue...
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
