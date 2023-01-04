ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Blue Seat

NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford

The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 22, 17:57 (en). Shots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (McTavish, Terry), 3:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 7 (Fowler, Zegras), 11:18 (pp). Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 9:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Zegras, ANA (Slashing), 5:28; Fowler, ANA (High Sticking), 10:33; Zegras, ANA (Illegal Equipment), 19:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Terry, ANA (Tripping), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 13-7-7_27.
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from New York Yankees. National League. CINCINNATI REDS...
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Yardbarker

NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Vrana’s Future With Red Wings Unclear After Clearing Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon to help trim the bench to 23 players before Wednesday’s battle against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesar’s Arena. Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 19, and there was no timetable for his...
DETROIT, MI

