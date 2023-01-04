Read full article on original website
NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford
The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 22, 17:57 (en). Shots...
Yardbarker
Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes preview, odds for 1/5: Canes move on
With the Carolina Hurricanes' franchise-best streaks for wins and points ended, the club now will look to come out on top in 2023 when they play host to the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes' franchise records of 11 consecutive wins and 17 consecutive games with a...
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 2, Dallas 0
Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (McTavish, Terry), 3:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 7 (Fowler, Zegras), 11:18 (pp). Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 9:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Zegras, ANA (Slashing), 5:28; Fowler, ANA (High Sticking), 10:33; Zegras, ANA (Illegal Equipment), 19:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Terry, ANA (Tripping), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 13-7-7_27.
Porterville Recorder
Jets take win streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (24-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg has a 14-6-0 record at home and a 24-13-1 record...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
Yardbarker
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta. Designated INF Ryan O'Hearn for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Omar Minaya senior advisor to baseball operations. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez off waivers from New York Yankees. National League. CINCINNATI REDS...
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Yardbarker
NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban
Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Porterville Recorder
Yardbarker
Vrana’s Future With Red Wings Unclear After Clearing Waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon to help trim the bench to 23 players before Wednesday’s battle against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesar’s Arena. Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 19, and there was no timetable for his...
