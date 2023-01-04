ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

JD Vance sworn into U.S. Senate; speaks on divided government, priorities

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday the U.S. Senate swore in JD Vance as Ohio’s newest senator, he takes over for Rob Portman who decided not to run for re-election.

Vance is one of the seven new members of congress. Five are republicans, two are democrats.

He was sworn in next to his wife and three children in Washington D.C.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke with Vance about his priorities as a senator and current issues in Washington.

Vance said his priorities are the same as they were when he was on the campaign trail — close down the borders, stop heroin and fentanyl from entering the states and get inflation and energy under control.

“I think unfortunately both those problems are pretty significant in our country and we’ve got a lot of work to do and that’s really what I’m going to focus on here over the next couple of years,” Vance said.

He said he recognizes he is working in a divided government, as the house is in the process of electing a republican speaker and the current president is a democrat, but he remains focused on solving problems.

“You can’t choose who you work with based on whether there’s an ‘R’ or ‘D’ next to their name... obviously nothing is perfect and as long as you’re not compromising your core values and working for the people of Ohio, that’s the name of the game,” he said.

News Center 7 also asked Vance about the House failing to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Vance called it a “chaotic process” and added that he liked and got along with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan who did receive some votes, potentially putting his name in the hat.

