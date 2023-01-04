Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High hosts 9th annual Joe Rios Memorial Wrestling Tournament
CHICO, Calif. - High School wrestlers took the mat at the 9th annual Joe Rios Memorial Tournament. The tournament honors Joe Rios, who was a staple in the NorCal wrestling community. He was a successful wrestler at Chico State, a long-time wrestling official and a coach at Pleasant Valley and Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State Men's, Women's Basketball split doubleheader vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills
Chico State Women's and Men's basketball tipped off a four-game homestand with a doubleheader against Cal State Dominguez Hills. The Women's team lost 72-50, while the Men's team won 69-63. Chico State Men's, Women's Basketball split doubleheader vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills. Chico State Women's and Men's basketball tipped off...
actionnewsnow.com
Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree
CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
CHICO, Calif. - Storms like the one currently rolling in have flooded roads and houses in neighborhoods in Rock Creek and across Highway 99. Action News Now spoke with people living along Rock Creek; many say they're used to dealing with the risk of flooding around this time of year, but some are not worried.
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water advisory in Corning lifted
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory in parts of Corning was canceled on Friday after a recent loss in pressure within the system, according to the City of Corning. On Wednesday, the city issued to boil water advisory for an area that includes Blackburn Avenue near Oren Avenue to East Solano Street and Carona Avenue. It also included portions of Marguerita Avenue and North Street, near Corning Union High School.
actionnewsnow.com
Bear Fire survivors face flooding in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - People living in Berry Creek are seeing flooding in areas damaged by the Bear Fire in 2020. Swollen creeks are spilling their banks in the Butte County foothill community. There are also trees falling near where fire survivors are living in trailers as they rebuild. Burn...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera
MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon reopens after rockslides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. 2:22 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened around 2:20 p.m. after rockslides Thursday morning. Caltrans District 2 confirmed that the rockslide took place near Plumas mile-marker 22.64 on Highway 70, which is approximately a mile west of Rush Creek Road. The CHP...
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico seeks to recover attorney fees in denied Measure H lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico says it filed a motion for sanctions against “Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement - No On Measure H” (CAFM-NOMH) and Karl Ory for a petition filed in August. The petition filed in August claimed the City of Chico and election officials wrongfully...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
