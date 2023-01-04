Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
‘Juice Remedy’ makes cold-pressed juice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Owners of Juice Remedy, Brad and Crystal Usher, developed a passion for health and wellness after years of exploring different diets and products. Throughout their research, they decided to implement lifestyle changes to become more conscious of what they’re ingesting into their bodies. During...
WISH-TV
Body camera shows 1st Indiana traffic stop of suspect in 4 Idaho students’ murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father came through Indiana on Dec. 15 on their way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.
WISH-TV
What to do when your heat stops working
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure you have heat during cold weather conditions, but what should you do if your heat stops working?. HVAC Specialist, Jackson Davis, and Marketing Manager, Brittany Katterjohn from “Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing” gave a few tricks and tips on what to do if this happens in your home.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Parky’s Smokehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is “Parky’s Smokehouse.”. © 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
WISH-TV
Indiana Owned company Moon Drops Distillery opens new tasting room
Moon Drops Distillery, based out of Fortville, Indiana has recently opened a new tasting room! Moon Drops Distillery is an Indiana Owned company. Mel McMahon, Co-founder of Indiana Owned, and Mark Pressley, Founder and President of Moon Drops Distillery, joined us today to tell us more about their tasting room and cocktails.
WISH-TV
2 Indianapolis police chases end with arrests, injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
WISH-TV
2 hurt in shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WISH-TV
Near-normal temps with chances of wintry mix ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We began our gradual transition back towards colder air for our Wednesday as temperatures fell from the upper 50s to the mid 40s. Seasonable, yet chilly, air is ahead over the next several days with chances for a wintry mix in play. Wednesday night: Clouds look...
WISH-TV
Pharmacist shortage impacts on local medical clinic
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staffing shortages impacted retail stores like Walgreens and CVS as pharmacists have trouble keeping up with the rise in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases. Hamid Abbaspour, a pharmacist and owner of Dr. Aziz Medical Clinic, said it’s because pharmacists don’t want to work in retail settings.
WISH-TV
Last of Muncie city officials, contractors sentenced in ‘bid-rigging’ scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana announced Tuesday that the last of eight people convicted in a “bid-rigging” scheme was sentenced to prison. Former contractor Tony Franklin was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to one year and one day in prison.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Teenager dies at hospital after ‘unintentional’ shooting at home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a teenage male died after arriving with “unintentional” gunshot wounds at an Indianapolis hospital on Monday afternoon, and a “person of interest” is in custody. The teen’s age and name will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after...
WISH-TV
All lanes of EB I-70 closed east of Spiceland due to semi crash
NEW LISBON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving two semitrucks is blocking all lanes of eastbound I-70 in Henry County. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. between Wilbur Wright Road and Potter Shop Road, roughly eight miles east of Spiceland near the town of New Lisbon, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
WISH-TV
16-year-old boy dies, man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Castleton Square Mall at 6020 E. 82nd St. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old woman missing from Wells County
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a 48-year-old woman missing from Wells County. Celeste Cuthbert was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in Bluffton, which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city councilors tell library board to name former interim leader as CEO
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen City-County Council members have signed a joint statement asking the Indianapolis Public Library Board to name Nichelle Hayes, the previous interim chief executive officer, to the permanent role. This letter comes after a month’s worth of controversy surrounding the board’s decision to name an out-of-state...
WISH-TV
The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out. It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.
