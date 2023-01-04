ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers score 3 in 3rd to stop Hurricanes’ win streak at 11

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak.

Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the first meeting between the teams since New York eliminated Carolina in seven games during a second-round playoff series last May.

The Hurricanes had points in 17 straight and hadn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 23.

Carolina led 3-2 entering the third before Panarin tied it with his 11th goal 36 seconds into the period. Miller put New York ahead 4-3 with a deflection at 10:27, beating Carolina netminder Pyotr Kochetkov for the defenseman’s third of the season, assisted by Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Panarin’s goal was assisted by defensemen Ryan Lindgen and Adam Fox, who has at least one point in 26 of New York’s 39 games this season.

Chytil’s goal came on the power play into an empty net at 18:57.

Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield put Carolina ahead 3-2 at 17:14 of the second.

The Hurricanes were 15-0-2 in their past 17 games. Their previous loss in regulation was 4-0 at home to Arizona just before Thanksgiving. Their most recent defeat was 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Dec. 6.

Carolina scored first when defenseman Brent Burns put the puck past Shesterkin off a scrum in front at 7:24 of the opening period. The goal was the fifth this season for the 37-year-old Burns, in his first season with the Hurricanes after 11 with San Jose. Paul Stastny and Jaccob Slavin assisted.

The Rangers tied it on the power play when Trouba scored his third at 16:26 of the first.

Carolina answered right back when Martin Necas fired a shot past Shesterkin just 16 seconds later. The goal was the 17th this season for Necas. Stastny and Andrei Svechnikov assisted. Necas has a point in six straight games.

Zibanejad scored his team-leading 19th goal at 16:45 of the second on the power play, but Chatfield put Carolina back ahead 29 seconds later. Zibanejad has points in 13 of his last 17 games.

Carolina was coming off a 5-4 shootout win at New Jersey on Sunday, when the Hurricanes tied a franchise record with points in 12 consecutive road games.

NOTES: Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour remained one win shy of 200. … The Hurricanes scratched defenseman Dylan Coghlan. … The Rangers scratched forward Johnny Brodzinski and defenseman Libor Hajek. … The teams play three more times: Feb. 11 and March 23 in North Carolina, and March 21 at Madison Square Garden.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Rangers: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

