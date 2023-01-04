Read full article on original website
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Convention Center announces upcoming events for 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is making a strong start to the new year with various trade shows ready for fans. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, Steve Hill, announced five new shows added for 2023 on top of CES. World...
'The List' creator Andrew Kiraly shares details on Las Vegas events calendar
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The List" is an events calendar created by locals and curated for locals. Creator Andrew Kiraly joined us to talk more about what you can find.
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Yukon Pizza now open in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After popping up at Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, the beloved pizza concept Yukon Pizza has officially gone brick and mortar!. Joining us now to tell us all about it is the founder of Yukon Pizza, Alex White.
Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Cox Communications issues statement following morning service outage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cox Communications is issuing a statement after many customers reported a service outage Wednesday morning. The company says the issue has been resolved with no reason as to why the outage was caused. We experienced a temporary service outage in Las Vegas that lasted a...
Las Vegas Lights announce 2023 home opener date
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Soccer returns to downtown as the Las Vegas Lights get ready to kick off their 2023 season this spring. The team announced on social media Tuesday that their first home game will be played on Friday, May 5. The Lights will take on the Charleston...
Dam Short Film Festival returns in-person to Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City next month, and it will have in-person programs again after going virtual for the last two years. Lee Lanier, director of continuity, joined us to preview what you can expect.
Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
Downtown Summerlin announces festivities for upcoming Lunar New Year celebration
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is almost here, and Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to celebrate with the community this month. The Year of the Rabbit will be celebrated throughout Downtown Summerlin from January 23 through January 27, including festive decorations perfect for photo ops. The...
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 state line widening project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on California to complete their part of an ongoing project that continues to create traffic problems for motorists on the I-15. In a tweet released Tuesday, the mayor of Las Vegas called on California to finish the ongoing...
The Animal Foundation shares update on dog found shot in far east valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is sharing an update on the dog found shot multiple times following an exam on Wednesday. The shelter's veterinary team says Max is doing great and responding well to his treatment. He no longer needs sedation for most of his wound cleanings,...
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
Las Vegas police looking for man behind recent car robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the man who stole a four-door sedan in a recent robbery case. Police said the suspect stole a silver 2009 Mazda 6 sedan with the Nevada license plate 902M64. The robber is described as a Black male adult who...
Crews continue restoration efforts in Northern Nevada following powerful winter storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NV Energy continues its restoration efforts after snow knocked out power to more than 31,000 customers in Northern Nevada over the weekend. Crews from Southern and Eastern Nevada have been brought in to help get the power back on to customers across the Reno area.
Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
Vegas Vipers of XFL to play home games at Cashman Field
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Vipers of the XFL will play their home games at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas. The team announced its home location on Thursday as the league announced its regular-season schedule for the 2023 season. Cashman will have a capacity of 10,000 seats for Vipers games, and fans will have access to parking, concessions and tailgating areas before games.
The Animal Foundation to host adoption event for the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the help of an upcoming adoption event, the Animal Foundation hopes to find loving homes for some of their pets to start the year off right. The shelter will host a 'New Year, New Best Friend' adoption event starting Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
