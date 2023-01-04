ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Convention Center announces upcoming events for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is making a strong start to the new year with various trade shows ready for fans. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, Steve Hill, announced five new shows added for 2023 on top of CES. World...
Yukon Pizza now open in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After popping up at Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, the beloved pizza concept Yukon Pizza has officially gone brick and mortar!. Joining us now to tell us all about it is the founder of Yukon Pizza, Alex White.
Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Cox Communications issues statement following morning service outage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cox Communications is issuing a statement after many customers reported a service outage Wednesday morning. The company says the issue has been resolved with no reason as to why the outage was caused. We experienced a temporary service outage in Las Vegas that lasted a...
Las Vegas Lights announce 2023 home opener date

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Soccer returns to downtown as the Las Vegas Lights get ready to kick off their 2023 season this spring. The team announced on social media Tuesday that their first home game will be played on Friday, May 5. The Lights will take on the Charleston...
Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
Las Vegas police looking for man behind recent car robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the man who stole a four-door sedan in a recent robbery case. Police said the suspect stole a silver 2009 Mazda 6 sedan with the Nevada license plate 902M64. The robber is described as a Black male adult who...
Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
Vegas Vipers of XFL to play home games at Cashman Field

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Vipers of the XFL will play their home games at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas. The team announced its home location on Thursday as the league announced its regular-season schedule for the 2023 season. Cashman will have a capacity of 10,000 seats for Vipers games, and fans will have access to parking, concessions and tailgating areas before games.
The Animal Foundation to host adoption event for the new year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the help of an upcoming adoption event, the Animal Foundation hopes to find loving homes for some of their pets to start the year off right. The shelter will host a 'New Year, New Best Friend' adoption event starting Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
