Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city. Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville water conservation order lifted
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Steubenville water conservation order has been lifted. The order had been in place since Dec. 26. "Now everything is somewhat back to normal,” Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said. “Naturally, we're going into January and February, two cold months, so, we still have to be concerned. As to how things go."
WTOV 9
Follansbee officials not taking any chances with water system
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Crews in Follansbee have been working to find water line breaks and repair them in an effort to keep adequate water levels throughout the city. "To all our citizens, if you can just conserve a little bit,” Mayor David Velegol cautioned. The city has brought...
WTOV 9
Water issues set to be discussed at Steubenville city council
Steubenville, OH — As progress is being made with the Labelle water system -- what is next in the process of examining exactly what happened?. We asked councilman for Steubenville's second ward Tracy McManamon that question, as he represents the area impacted by the outage. "As far as I'm...
WTOV 9
It's been a banner year for Nutcracker Village in downtown Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you are walking a in downtown Steubenville over the next few days, you may want to take a picture. It is going to be a while before you see the nutcrackers again. Officials estimate that around 50,000 people have visited the village already this...
WTOV 9
Water woes winding down in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville has been dealing with several water main breaks and other water issues over the past week, but things are moving in the right direction. It’s been almost a week since the city released a water conservation notice for residents. "The update...
WTOV 9
Moundsville swears in new leaders as year begins
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville conducted a swearing in ceremony Tuesday for it's newest members of city council. Mayor Sara Wood-Shaw and her father, Vice Mayor David Wood, were officially sworn into their new roles. Additionally, Councilwoman Ginger DeWitt was sworn-in. The mayor and vice mayor change annually while DeWitt...
WTOV 9
The Highlands welcoming new businesses in 2023
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — An exciting assortment of new businesses will take residence at The Highlands in 2023. From food to clothes, at least six new spots will pop up along Cabela Drive. Four of the stores are located in the power center. "Right before Christmas, we opened up Rally...
WTOV 9
WMC earns 2022 West Virginia Governor's Award for life
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Weirton Medical Center has been named a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Award for outstanding support of tissue donation and cornea donation. The award goes to hospitals in the Mountain State that have embraced organ, tissue and cornea donation and transplantation as...
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
WTOV 9
Steubenville continues to battle water problems, boil order lifted
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Though progress is being made, the city of Steubenville continues to battle water problems. Water Superintendent Jim Jenkins said they are still working on gaining water in their tanks. A recent outage in the LaBelle pressure system left many without water and led to line leaks...
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital to stop accepting PEIA
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance starting July 1. PEIA, the hospital says, is paying a far greater percentage to out-of-state hospitals than those in state – nearly 600 percent in 2020 alone. Officials at Wheeling Hospital...
WTOV 9
Missing person search taking place in Elm Grove
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An active search is taking place in Ohio County near Sheller Lane in Elm Grove. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said the look was prompted after his office received a call from an outside department about a missing person. After looking into the situation, the...
WTOV 9
Diserio sits in on first meeting as a Brooke County commissioner
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Tuesday marked the first Brooke County Commission meeting for the board's newest member. Tommy Diserio replaced longtime commissioner Tim Ennis after he defeated Ennis in the November election. Diserio says he's adjusting just fine with the help of fellow commissioners AJ Thomas and Stacey Wise.
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
WTOV 9
YMCA Wellness Center at St. John Arena sees uptick in numbers to start 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Three days into 2023, how many people have started their New Year’s resolutions in the gym?. The YMCA Wellness Center at St. John Arena in Steubenville has seen an increase in numbers. Supervisor Marci-Snyder Crawford says it’s been an exciting time at the YMCA...
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
WTOV 9
First Show of Hands in 2023 will feature black-owned businesses
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Heritage will be hosting its first Show of Hands event of 2023 where community members will be giving their hands to help small businesses. Show of Hands is a community-funded event that takes place three times a year and has been helping small businesses since 2014.
WTOV 9
No injuries in Jacobsburg blaze
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No one was injured Monday when a garage caught fire on Crozier Ridge Road in Jacobsburg. The structure and a vehicle just outside the garage were deemed a total loss. One animal remains missing. "First unit on scene we had a garage fully involved,” explained...
