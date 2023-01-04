Read full article on original website
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
CNBC
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for allegedly exaggerating driving range of EVs
South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles in low temperatures. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
torquenews.com
Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle
We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
Tesla has been slapped with a $2 million fine in South Korea over claims it falsely advertised the range of its vehicles in cold weather
The range of Teslas drops by over 50% in cold weather, South Korea's anti-trust regulator said at a press conference.
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 post impressive sales in UK’s December auto market
Recent data posted by the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed something quite extraordinary. While Tesla seems to be facing challenges in China, the EV maker’s two best-selling vehicles — the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan — are still dominating their respective segments in some countries abroad.
Ars Technica
Tesla misses 2022 Q4 target, share price drops further
On Monday evening, Tesla revealed its production and delivery numbers for Q4 2022 and the year as a whole. It was another record quarter for the American automaker, which built 439,701 electric vehicles and delivered 405,278. The vast majority of these were split between Models 3 and Y—419,088 of those...
Tesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla (TSLA.O), to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world's largest market.
Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet
It's a horrible year that ends on a false note. But this is not really a surprise either for investors or for Rivian shareholders. The upstart, seen as one of Tesla's most serious rivals, had a nightmarish year 2022. Nothing went the way the Irvine, CA-based band hoped. Rivian (RIVN)...
CNBC
Tesla made headlines in 2022, but the top-performing auto stock had nothing to do with EVs
This year in auto stocks wasn't just about Elon Musk and Tesla. The automaker with the lowest decline was Ferrari. Many once-promising EV startups were among the biggest losers. This year wasn't about which auto manufacturer stock performed the best. It was about which stock managed to escape the worst...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F
Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
