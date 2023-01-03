Read full article on original website
247Sports
Utah transfer running back visiting South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks are hosting Utah transfer running back Micah Bernard for an official visit.
247Sports
Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
247Sports
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
247Sports
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
247Sports
Postgame Reaction: No. 8 Vols blast South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — No. 8 Tennessee cruised to a dominating win for the second game in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating South Carolina 85-42 to begin SEC play with three straight wins. The Vols (13-2, 3-0 SEC) were led by a game-high 21 points from Olivier Nkamhoua on 10-of-10 shooting from the floor. Nkamhoua also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with his first double-double of the season. Four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass while he also tallied a steal on the defensive end.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
247Sports
Nkamhoua exorcizes injury demons at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Tennessee’s past two trips to Colonial Life Arena were lopsided wins for the visitors. Olivier Nkamhoua played in both games, and he played well. Still, though, the two trips were much different for the Vols’ versatile senior forward from Finland. Nkamhoua’s promising junior...
247Sports
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
247Sports
Rucker: No. 8 Vols gash Gamecocks, send message
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Rick Barnes thought the day could have gone better. So did several of this players. One of those players, Olivier Nkmahoua, thought it could have gone “so much better.”. Maybe it could have gone better. Depends where you stand on the quixotic quest for...
247Sports
Volunteers rout of Gamecocks results in second straight loss
South Carolina couldn’t get anything going offensively and struggled to slow down No. 8 Tennessee as it fell 85-42 which is the program's largest margin of defeat in Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (7-8) shot 25 percent from the field on 12-of-48 shooting and only made 4-of-26 attempts from...
