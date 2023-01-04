Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after Bills player's cardiac arrest: "Please keep Damar in your prayers"
The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition. "Your generosity...
Damar Hamlin collapse emphasizes importance of CPR training
BEAUMONT, Texas — After Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game, EMS responders resuscitated him, using CPR. In just seconds, those EMS responders saved his life. Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between...
AZFamily
Phoenix trauma doctor explains Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix doctor who was a trauma anesthesiologist for more than 20 years offered his explanation to what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The football player collapsed after a sudden cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game. “And I knew exactly what happened the second I saw it,” said Dr. Edward Westerfield. The doctor said he believes Hamlin suffered from a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis. “It is a heavy blow to the chest, and it has to be exactly at the right spot and it has to be timed exactly at the right--literally a couple milliseconds either way and we’re not having this conversation,” Dr. Westerfield said.
NFL star Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest fuels reminders about importance of learning CPR
SAN ANTONIO — The collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shocked football fans nationwide Monday night, sparking conversations about the importance of learning CPR to potentially save lives on and off the field. “What happened then immediately brings back what happened here at Reagan on our basketball court...
allnurses.com
Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
UC physicians detail Damar Hamlin’s ‘remarkable recovery,’ life-saving care on the field
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a “fairly remarkable recovery” over the last 24 hours, according to UC Medical Center physicians involved in his care. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter...
Cardiac arrest for Bills' player may spur more to learn basic CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While this incident involving the Bills' Damar Hamlin stunned all of us and anyone watching, it could perhaps prompt us to think about what we would do if there were no doctors or trained medical staffers around and you're right there as someone's heart stops beating with a cardiac arrest.
News 12
Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest
It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
Austin chief medical officer gives insight on what could have sent Buffalo Bills player into cardiac arrest
Dr. Mark Escott did a Q&A with KXAN Tuesday to discuss heart health after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was still in the ICU Tuesday due to collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.
Experts stress importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies
In the United States, there are about 100 to 150 sudden cardiac deaths during competitive sports each year, according to the American College of Cardiology.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Care After Collapsing, Getting CPR
The Bills-Bengals game was important on Monday, but not quite as important as a young man's life.
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
How to perform CPR and use an AED in an emergency; find a class in Michigan
In the wake of the medical emergency involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we are making it easier for people to learn how to perform CPR and find a CPR class to become certified.
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
Topeka doctors talk importance of CPR after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Bills game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to going into cardiac arrest, there’s not a minute to spare. That couldn’t be any more true for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was attended to on the field for 19 minutes after collapsing and received both CPR and a defibrillator during Monday Night Football. When life and death […]
hcplive.com
Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin
Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
Browns thinking of Damar Hamlin and preparing for Steelers: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. It didn’t feel much like Pittsburgh week, however, as everyone’s minds remained on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after collapsing during Monday Night Football.
Timing, CPR training, could mean the difference between life and death during cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. The incident is a solemn reminder about the importance of CPR and AED training for the general public.
