ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
12NewsNow

Damar Hamlin collapse emphasizes importance of CPR training

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game, EMS responders resuscitated him, using CPR. In just seconds, those EMS responders saved his life. Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between...
BEAUMONT, TX
AZFamily

Phoenix trauma doctor explains Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix doctor who was a trauma anesthesiologist for more than 20 years offered his explanation to what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The football player collapsed after a sudden cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game. “And I knew exactly what happened the second I saw it,” said Dr. Edward Westerfield. The doctor said he believes Hamlin suffered from a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis. “It is a heavy blow to the chest, and it has to be exactly at the right spot and it has to be timed exactly at the right--literally a couple milliseconds either way and we’re not having this conversation,” Dr. Westerfield said.
PHOENIX, AZ
allnurses.com

Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
News 12

Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest

It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
hcplive.com

Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin

Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
Cleveland.com

Browns thinking of Damar Hamlin and preparing for Steelers: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. It didn’t feel much like Pittsburgh week, however, as everyone’s minds remained on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after collapsing during Monday Night Football.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy