Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The hour or longer wait for what millions of TikTok users call “the best mac and cheese in the world” is getting cut in half after becoming an online sensation and allowing the owners to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. The TasteBudz Creole Kitchen food truck has been parking behind the Buffalo […]
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Eater
An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson
A new Italian restaurant is opening on South Water Street in downtown Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Azzurra Cucina Italiana is set to open in February as a new restaurant that shares DNA with the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina. Azzurra owner Windom Kimsey had been a regular at Bratalian, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. The three became friends and Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra.
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?
That single question leads to indecision and/or arguments pretty often. That's because options are endless, and everyone has different tastes depending on their mood. The good news is that you don't have to choose if you're trying to pick between sushi or tacos.
963kklz.com
Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day
There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
963kklz.com
Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day
Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
vegas24seven.com
Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino Announces New Brunch Offerings
PASTA CUCINA AT SUNSET STATION HOTEL AND CASINO ANNOUNCES NEW BRUNCH OFFERINGS. The Henderson classic Italian favorite will welcome guests for an all-new brunch experience beginning Sunday, Feb. 5. Pasta Cucina, located inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, will soon become a can’t-miss brunch destination as the Henderson favorite announced...
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
jammin1057.com
Bat Out Of Hell Show Is Closing On The Las Vegas Strip
Bat Out of Hell The Musical will close in Las Vegas on January 1st, after running just 12 weeks on the strip. The past year has been very tough for major productions on the Las Vegas Strip and another one from an iconic creator is about to close. While the...
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Property with Newly Upgraded Oasis Backyard in The Exclusive Community of Rapallo in Henderson, Nevada is Listing for $2.5 Million
1278 Imperia Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1278 Imperia Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a custom home in the exclusive guard gated community of Rapallo in Seven Hills, wrapped in lush green sculptured landscape in front and back. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1278 Imperia Drive, please contact Joe Paul May (Phone: 702-491-9601) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Motel sign to be safe from demolition of downtown Las Vegas property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although the Fremont Motel is facing demolition in downtown Las Vegas, not all of the property will be lost forever. According to the city of Las Vegas, the building is being demolished by the owner of the property. Demolition on the Fremont Motel began in December.
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. “A little alarming,” Janine Truman said. Truman told 8 News Now that one of...
