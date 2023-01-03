ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

An Italian Restaurant and Two New Breakfast Spots Are Coming Soon to Henderson

A new Italian restaurant is opening on South Water Street in downtown Henderson. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Azzurra Cucina Italiana is set to open in February as a new restaurant that shares DNA with the now-shuttered Henderson restaurant Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina. Azzurra owner Windom Kimsey had been a regular at Bratalian, where Alessandra Madeira was chef de cuisine and husband, Walter Ciccone, was general manager. The three became friends and Kimsey recruited the husband-wife duo to join Azzurra.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day

There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day

Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino Announces New Brunch Offerings

PASTA CUCINA AT SUNSET STATION HOTEL AND CASINO ANNOUNCES NEW BRUNCH OFFERINGS. The Henderson classic Italian favorite will welcome guests for an all-new brunch experience beginning Sunday, Feb. 5. Pasta Cucina, located inside Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, will soon become a can’t-miss brunch destination as the Henderson favorite announced...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime

The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Bat Out Of Hell Show Is Closing On The Las Vegas Strip

Bat Out of Hell The Musical will close in Las Vegas on January 1st, after running just 12 weeks on the strip. The past year has been very tough for major productions on the Las Vegas Strip and another one from an iconic creator is about to close. While the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Property with Newly Upgraded Oasis Backyard in The Exclusive Community of Rapallo in Henderson, Nevada is Listing for $2.5 Million

1278 Imperia Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1278 Imperia Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a custom home in the exclusive guard gated community of Rapallo in Seven Hills, wrapped in lush green sculptured landscape in front and back. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1278 Imperia Drive, please contact Joe Paul May (Phone: 702-491-9601) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV

