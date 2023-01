The Bruins are set to begin their season with a road trip for a first-of-its-kind 16-program meet. No. 10 UCLA gymnastics will launch its 2023 campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday in the fourth and final session of the Super 16, an inaugural regular-season invitational hosted at the Orleans Arena. Competing alongside No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Auburn, the blue and gold is returning to action with coach Janelle McDonald taking charge for her first competitive meet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO