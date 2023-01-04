Read full article on original website
WBOC
Ocean Pines Skate Park Closed Indefinitely
OCEAN PINES, Md. -- The Ocean Pines Skate Park has been closed indefinitely due to vandalism. The recent closure has caused growing frustration among many in the community. As you walk up to the skate park, you're greeted with several signs that read "no trespassing, skate park closed indefinitely". Joseph...
WBOC
Seaford Businesses Look Forward to Nylon Capital Shopping Center Redevelopment
SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come. Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going...
WBOC
Kaite Makes The Trip To The Shrimp Boat In Ocean City To Talk Oysters
What's the state of fresh oysters as the winter takes hold? Katie is in Ocean City at Shrimp Boat, getting a status report from none other than owner Joe White.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Skatepark Closed Due to Vandalism
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed. “While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the...
WBOC
Sussex County Councilman to Speak on Workforce & Affordable Housing at Luncheon
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Guest speaker, Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, set to speak to members on how the County Council plans to face the current affordable workforce housing issue in Sussex County. This will happen during the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
WBOC
Delaware Troopers Asking for Public's Help Locating Wanted Man
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. Police say a substantial amount of time has passed since Brian Richardson received payments to install several inground pools. However, they say, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victim's phone calls. He operates under the name "Advanced Pool Systems".
WBOC
We Speak To An Easton Man Who Is In Need Of A Living Organ Donor
We meet an incredible man. He's beaten the odds *twice now, he needs *another miracle and, you can help. We'll introduce you to Easton’s Jason Lee. He's in need of a living organ donor. Find out why this is not his first go around at a second lease on life.
WBOC
Stephen Decatur Middle School Opens a New Wing
BERLIN, Md. --- It's out with the old and in with the new. Today Stephen Decatur Middle School opened a new wing that will replace temporary trailers they used as classrooms for years. Principal Lynne Barton says it's a day everyone has been looking forward to for a long time.
WBOC
Second Annual Beebe Goes Purple Event Raises over $85,000
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare has announced it raised $85,186 for the facility's Go Purple Fund last fall through its 2nd annual Guest Bartending Event. Beebe Goes Purple at the Starboard in Dewey Beach raised funds for awareness, education, prevention and recovery related to the opioid epidemic in Sussex County. Since...
WBOC
Update: Suspect Charged in Truck vs. Boat Accident in Talbot County
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a pickup truck that drove into a boat docked on Dogwood Harbor last week. On December 27th, deputies say 45 year-old Charles Arthur Riggs drove a Chevrolet pickup truck off of the parking lot, landing on the skipjack, the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat, which is the oldest skipjack in the country, reportedly sustained extensive damage.
WBOC
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
WBOC
New Technology For Cambridge Police Is Called Shot Spotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community. The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.
WBOC
First Baby of 2023 at TidalHealth Nanticoke
SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital welcomed Thiago Sebastián-Ramirez as the hospital's first baby of 2023. The baby boy was born at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 3 to Rosalinda Ramirez-Ramirez and Marvin Sebastián-Lopez. Thiago weighed seven pounds and was 21 inches long. Gifts provided to the First Baby...
WBOC
Ocean Pines Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave After Burglary
OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Association released a statement on Tuesday announcing that, effective January 1, Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave. This comes after a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17.
WBOC
A More Inclusive Playground is In the Works for Pittsville
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- Kids in Pittsville will soon have another activity to enjoy as the town is working to revitalize Pittsville Park's playground area. "The town commissioners decided to start working on our park, Pittsville Town Manager", Joseph Mangini said. "Had an old piece of equipment to be taken out and the county took that out for us."
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
WBOC
Drug Bust in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
WBOC
Mae Belle Donalds
Mae Belle Donalds, 92, of Fruitland, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born on April 12, 1930, in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mae Taylor Murray. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Maryland Drug Dealer Sentenced to Life in Prison
BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore/Cambridge man was sentenced for the murder of a woman and her child in 2015. The Department of Justice says 39-year-old Andre Ricardo Briscoe, aka "Poo", of Baltimore and Cambridge has been sentenced to life in federal prison for federal drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement and being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
WBOC
Barry Neal Wien
Barry Neal Wien, of Willards, MD. joined his wife Natalie to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 23, 2022. To read full obituary, click Here.
