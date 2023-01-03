Read full article on original website
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 68-63 overtime victory at Texas Tech
Until Saturday night, the Sooners had lost seven straight in Lubbock. Until earlier this week, the Texas Tech Red Raiders hadn’t lost in 29 tries inside their United Supermarkets Arena. Now the Sooners have secured that first victory in West Texas since 2015, and the Red Raiders have dropped two straight at home, thanks to a 68-63 overtime decision.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma live updates, game thread
Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma 6 p.m. (CT) today at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2) vs. Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2) Media: TV: None. Streaming: ESPN+ (LINK) Radio: TTRN. Over/Under: 133.5.
Sooners weather Red Raiders’ late storm forcing OT, outlast them 68-63 for first win in Lubbock in eight years
Until Saturday night, the Sooners had lost seven straight in Lubbock. Until earlier this week, the Texas Tech Red Raiders hadn’t lost in 29 tries inside their United Supermarkets Arena. Now the Sooners have secured that first victory in West Texas since 2015, and the Red Raiders have dropped two straight at home, thanks to a 68-63 overtime decision.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Jennie Baranczyk, Aubrey Joens, Madi Williams preview another Top 20 matchup against Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The 17th-ranked Sooners have another ranked matchup at home on tap this weekend, as they welcome in the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. The two are set for a 2 p.m. CT Sunday tip off inside Lloyd Noble Center. For guard Aubrey Joens, it's the first chance...
Gilber Edmond reviews his visit to FSU, while keeping future visit plans to himself
TALLAHASSEE -- South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond arrived at Florida State on Wednesday for an official visit and departed on Thursday afternoon. At the conclusion of his visit, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end spoke about his time around the Seminoles and his upcoming plans, which he was not overly forthcoming about at this time.
Oklahoma Yeager Shots
Missing three starters—Fardaws Aimaq, Daniel Batcho, Pop Issacs—and another rotation player (KJ Allen), it would have taken a miracle for Texas Tech to beat Oklahoma tonight, but it very nearly happened. So, full credit to the Red Raiders for almost pulling off the highly unlikely if not the impossible. Nevertheless, Texas Tech is now 0-3 in Big XII play with road games at Iowa State and Texas looming. What’s more, Mark Adams intimated that all four of those players will likely sit the game in Ames.
