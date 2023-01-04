The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.

