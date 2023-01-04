ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
WASHINGTON, DC
MMAmania.com

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18

The MMA community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18 year old ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee’s passing. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter Angela Lee, Victoria died on December 26th in Hawaii. No cause of death has been made public, and Angela asked the public to “give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time.”
HAWAII STATE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’

The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from the sport of mixed martial arts, and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. One told...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Twister hits Cage Titans 57, plus a spinning backfist knockout

Cage Titans 57 last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) was full of finishes. The regional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s first event of the year went down in Plymouth, Mass., featuring former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) finalist, Joe Giannetti, defending his Cage Titans Lightweight title via unanimous decision over Saul Almeida in the evening’s main event.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MMAmania.com

Stephen Thompson wrecks bodybuilder with leg kicks

While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators and even reporters would go to MMA fighter's gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
MMAmania.com

Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’

Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Pic: Alex Pereira brings back UFC middleweight title to his Pataxó tribe in Brazil

Newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Alex Pereira brought his shiny gold belt back home to show off to his Pataxó tribe in Brazil earlier this year. It was a memorable and very unique scene to say the least. Pereira is coming off a spectacular come-from-behind knockout...
MMAmania.com

Video: Joe Rogan defends Tommy Fury’s boxing skills in fiery rant - ‘Shut the f—k up’

Joe Rogan believes Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator is willing to go to bat for the English fighter. Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is better known for his realty TV appearances more than his boxing chops. However, that doesn’t mean Fury shouldn’t be considered a legitimate threat inside of the boxing ring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy