MMAmania.com
Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
MMAmania.com
Panic in Stockton! Jake Paul THUNDEROUS leg kick video has Nate Diaz fans running scared
Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz is teasing a trip to Japan to restart his combat sports career in “The Land of the Rising Sun” and after watching newly-signed PFL Super Fight striker Jake Paul MURDER the heavy bag with his THUNDEROUS leg kicks, I don’t blame him.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The MMA community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18 year old ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee’s passing. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter Angela Lee, Victoria died on December 26th in Hawaii. No cause of death has been made public, and Angela asked the public to “give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time.”
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’
The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
MMAmania.com
Is this real? UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis looks like a middleweight in recent training photo
Derrick Lewis could be headed to a middleweight division near you. In a photo provided earlier this week by strength and conditioning coach, Chris Hernandez, it appears as if the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender has lost enough weight to compete a few weight divisions down. It’s quite incredible to see.
MMAmania.com
Video: Joe Rogan debates Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win with Barstool’s Portnoy - ‘He shouldn’t have won’
Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win over Jared Gordon last month at UFC 282 has sparked much discussion among the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. This now includes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator, Joe Rogan, and Barstool Sports president, Dave Portnoy. Rogan, who was in attendance to call Pimblett’s...
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from the sport of mixed martial arts, and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. One told...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Twister hits Cage Titans 57, plus a spinning backfist knockout
Cage Titans 57 last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) was full of finishes. The regional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s first event of the year went down in Plymouth, Mass., featuring former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) finalist, Joe Giannetti, defending his Cage Titans Lightweight title via unanimous decision over Saul Almeida in the evening’s main event.
MMAmania.com
Tom Aspinall shares update on a potential return at UFC 286 in London: ‘I’m not ruling it out’
2022 was a big year for the UFC in England. The promotion returned to the UK in March for the first time since the pandemic with an absolute banger of a card that saw a ton of rising local stars win. The atmosphere was electric as Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann carried the night with their rousing victories.
MMAmania.com
Stephen Thompson wrecks bodybuilder with leg kicks
While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators and even reporters would go to MMA fighter's gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
MMAmania.com
Fumble! Tommy Fury rejects multimillion dollar purse, demands to fight Jake Paul for free
You would think a pugilist with eight professional fights would understand how prizefighting works, but it appears Tommy Fury would prefer to compete for free instead of cashing in a multimillion dollar purse against boxing rival Jake Paul. Paul called a $2.5 million payout for Fury “accurate.”. “I have...
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo picking Jon Jones to win Fighter of the Year, ‘put a stamp’ on GOAT status
Henry Cejudo has seen a lot from Jon Jones ever since “Bones” started training at his Fight Ready gym in late 2021 and believes the former UFC light heavyweight king is about to set 2023 on fire. Jones, who hasn’t competed since a close decision win over Dominick...
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’
Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
MMAmania.com
Li Jingliang throws welterweight barbecue, offers to skewer Tony Ferguson, RDA and more
“The Leech” wants a fight. It has been four months since Li Jingliang dropped a controversial split decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 10, 2022. Since his loss to Rodriguez, the Chinese fighter has become a fan favorite because...
MMAmania.com
Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms
With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia. Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Alex Pereira brings back UFC middleweight title to his Pataxó tribe in Brazil
Newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Alex Pereira brought his shiny gold belt back home to show off to his Pataxó tribe in Brazil earlier this year. It was a memorable and very unique scene to say the least. Pereira is coming off a spectacular come-from-behind knockout...
MMAmania.com
Video: Joe Rogan defends Tommy Fury’s boxing skills in fiery rant - ‘Shut the f—k up’
Joe Rogan believes Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator is willing to go to bat for the English fighter. Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is better known for his realty TV appearances more than his boxing chops. However, that doesn’t mean Fury shouldn’t be considered a legitimate threat inside of the boxing ring.
MMAmania.com
Tatiana Suarez returns from a three-year layoff against Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 70
After nearly four years or 1358 days since her last fight, Tatiana Suarez is back. She finally makes her return to action after numerous setbacks and injuries. Montana De La Rosa announced the matchup on her Onlyfans. Suarez and De La Rosa will fight on Feb. 25 at UFC Vegas...
