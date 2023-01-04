The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers. The Rumble on the Red is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the United States, and it is held at the Fargodome on the North Dakota State University campus each year. ...

