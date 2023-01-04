Read full article on original website
Northfield wrestlers compete at biggest high school tournament in US
The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers. The Rumble on the Red is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the United States, and it is held at the Fargodome on the North Dakota State University campus each year. ...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy
After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
News Channel Nebraska
NPS girl's basketball game postponed to Wednesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The girl's basketball games which was supposed to take place Tuesday night between Norfolk Public Schools and Elkhorn South have been postponed. Tuesday's announcement was made through email by Activities Director for Norfolk Senior High School, John Erwin. The Panthers will now play this Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
KEYC
Prep Athlete: Schirmer’s growth at point guard is paying off for the Eagles
MAPLE RIVER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s no secret why the Maple River Eagles boys basketball team is one of the top talented teams in the state. This is due in part to the play of senior point guard Mason Schirmer. Schirmer recently scored his 1000th career point which is one of his biggest achievements.
