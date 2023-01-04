ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northfield News

Northfield wrestlers compete at biggest high school tournament in US

The Northfield High School wrestling team recently competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. on Dec. 29-30. The tournament is recognized as one of the top in the nation, with 59 teams in attendance, and with most weight brackets featuring 32 or more wrestlers. The Rumble on the Red is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the United States, and it is held at the Fargodome on the North Dakota State University campus each year. ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy

After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
ABILENE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

NPS girl's basketball game postponed to Wednesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The girl's basketball games which was supposed to take place Tuesday night between Norfolk Public Schools and Elkhorn South have been postponed. Tuesday's announcement was made through email by Activities Director for Norfolk Senior High School, John Erwin. The Panthers will now play this Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
NORFOLK, NE

