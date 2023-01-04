ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city. Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.
Steps businesses can take amidst increase in car break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent car break-ins, some businesses may be wondering how they can best protect the cars of their customers and employees from being targeted. It’s a growing problem all across our area, criminals smashing windows and opening car doors to find and take valuables...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
Multiple railroad crossings close in Anniston for work

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple railroad closings are expected in Anniston starting today as the city begins to complete scheduled roadwork. According to the city each closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. Work will start on Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga. It is estimated that half of the 8...
Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
16 Best Things to Do in Trussville, AL

Trussville is a city within the Jefferson and St. Clair counties in Alabama. It is also a suburb of Birmingham and a part of the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Statistical Area. The land's first settler was European Warren Truss and his brothers, who built a grist mill on the Cahaba River in...
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline

It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
