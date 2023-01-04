Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city. Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham waiting on 50 speed strips to help deter exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now doing an internal investigation after the release of this exhibition driving video. Birmingham city leaders tell WBRC that BPD officers were there trying to break the scene up, but the participants wouldn’t stop. Birmingham City Council member, Clinton Woods, said he...
wbrc.com
‘You don’t just up and relocate, you know’: Woman shares worries about what’s next for the Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cynthia Burke said she does not want to have to relocate from her home of over 20 years because of the Moody landfill fire. Hoping it doesn’t come to that, she said she cannot believe how much it gets into her home. “It’s unbelievable how...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wbrc.com
Steps businesses can take amidst increase in car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent car break-ins, some businesses may be wondering how they can best protect the cars of their customers and employees from being targeted. It’s a growing problem all across our area, criminals smashing windows and opening car doors to find and take valuables...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
wbrc.com
Multiple railroad crossings close in Anniston for work
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple railroad closings are expected in Anniston starting today as the city begins to complete scheduled roadwork. According to the city each closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. Work will start on Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga. It is estimated that half of the 8...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
Carscoops
Alabama Police SUV Drives Into Pedestrian While Responding To Exhibition Driving Call
The actions of police in Birmingham, Alabama, are being reviewed internally after video was published of an officer running into a pedestrian with his police cruiser earlier this week. The officer struck the pedestrian while responding to a call relating to a collection of drivers engaging in “Exhibition Driving.”
wbrc.com
Travel experts say now is the time to start booking your 2023 vacations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays may be over, but those travel pains many people experienced are expected to stick around this year. Travel experts tell WBRC that you need to start booking your trips for the year, now. “It’s very possible that people will think, ‘well, I have this...
wbrc.com
Neighbors concerned about respiratory health due to Moody landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people near the Moody Landfill fire are complaining of respiratory symptoms like coughing, eye-itchiness, and sneezing. As of right now, the fire has been declared as an emergency. “Anytime you open the door or garage door going out the front door, it comes in. And,...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
wbrc.com
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Trussville, AL
Trussville is a city within the Jefferson and St. Clair counties in Alabama. It is also a suburb of Birmingham and a part of the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Statistical Area. The land's first settler was European Warren Truss and his brothers, who built a grist mill on the Cahaba River in...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
wbrc.com
Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more. Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.
Bham Now
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline
It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
wbrc.com
Birmingham to apply for grant to help Smithfield, surrounding communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is set to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program. If awarded, the federal grant will be used to revitalize the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods. It is a $50 million grant and the city plans to commit up to...
