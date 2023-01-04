Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Dry Christmas trees are fire hazards
Fresh off the lot, Christmas trees are too often already losing valuable moisture. then , after several weeks in our homes with AC and even the heat on, indoor trees can turn into a fire hazard. Sarasota County Assistant Fire Chief Travis Dagenais, Assistant Chief says once trees are cut,...
snntv.com
Low visibility causes traffic concerns on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Foggy weather conditions is causing low visibility on roadways across the Suncoast. “Knowing who and what is around you at all times is absolutely critical for all of us to start out on a positive note for 2023," said Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper, Kenn Watson. Foggy conditions...
snntv.com
Man leads authorities on chase, captured in Englewood pond
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A man led authorities on a chase in Englewood Monday afternoon. According to the Englewood Sun, Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies chased a suspect from the Venice area to just across the Sarasota-Charlotte County line. Residents of this Englewood neighborhood tell Your Sun the driver of a...
Comments / 0