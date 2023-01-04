ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield City Council's decision to again delay water-rate hike plan could slow improvements

By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
richlandsource.com
 1 day ago
richlandsource.com

Ontario Council approves rezoning on Walker Lake Road for Moment Development

ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy

ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison to introduce athletic Hall of Fame

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The wall of fame will soon be replaced by a Hall of Fame. The Madison athletic department recently announced the formation of the Madison Comprehensive High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will be recognized in August.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland

Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany

New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW ALBANY, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville

Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey shuts off the power on Arlington

Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic

Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH

