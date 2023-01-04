Mansfield City Council's decision to again delay water-rate hike plan could slow improvements

Read full article on original website
Ontario Council approves rezoning on Walker Lake Road for Moment Development
ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.
Richland County Land Bank awards $527,700 contract to demolish former Ocie Hill building
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday awarded a $527,700 contract to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side. The contract was awarded to Raze International of Shadyside in Belmont County, which submitted the lowest of seven bids for...
Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
Jan. 14 benefit aims to support Shelby grad battling cancer diagnosis
SHELBY — The Shelby community is banding together for a Jan. 14 benefit to support Katie Hall, a 2004 graduate battling cancer. Hall married Zach Silcox on Sept. 17, 2016, and together they have a 5-year-old son, Gunther.
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy
ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Sheldon honors top Richland County Sheriff's Office personnel
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has announced the top awards for his department in 2022. The Sheriff recognized selected employees for their hard work, accomplishments and distinguished service in the just completed calendar year.
UPDATE: Mansfield police seek public's help after shooting death of 16-year-old at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. GALLERY: Mansfield police investigating shooting death. Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road.
Madison to introduce athletic Hall of Fame
MADISON TOWNSHIP — The wall of fame will soon be replaced by a Hall of Fame. The Madison athletic department recently announced the formation of the Madison Comprehensive High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inaugural class will be recognized in August.
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland
Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany
New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic
Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
