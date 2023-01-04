Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Here’s a way to help Tucson prepare for the next 80 years of water use
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the drought continues to hammer Arizona and the Colorado River system, Tucson is trying to make plans for a water future into the 22nd century. It’s called One Water 2100 and the city wants to know how you might fashion that future.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th
The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue sets up kitten cafe
Hunter's Kitten Lounge hopes to get cats out of shelters and into forever homes. Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (SACR) is saving lives, one paw at a time.
Fronteras Desk
Removal begins on Ducey's shipping container walls, but questions remain
Contractors hired by the state of Arizona have started dismantling a makeshift border wall made of shipping containers in Yuma and Cochise counties. The containers went up on federal land in both areas, without permission or an environmental impact study. Agencies in charge of the land said the projects were illegal and the state mounted a legal battle to allow the containers to stay. But the federal government didn't intervene to stop the work until December, when the Department of Justice filed suit to force Arizona to remove the containers.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Ethical Gem Fair Returns To Tucson This Month
Ethical Gem Suppliers, a collective of gem and jewelry dealers committed to creating transparent and traceable supply chains to better support artisanal miners, returns to Tucson this month for a four-day run at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Open Jan. 28–31 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), the Ethical Gem Fair...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
PCSD: Critical injury pedestrian wreck closes eastbound Ina Road Thursday
According to the department, eastbound Ina was shut down between North La Oesta Avenue and Oracle Road.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police said. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Daniel Xavier Berjac, 48, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The TPD said...
KOLD-TV
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations
A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
KOLD-TV
Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
KOLD-TV
Immunity debt and a cycle of sickness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A new CDC report shows the flu is sending more people to the hospital this year than it has in a decade. The number of children being hospitalized with bugs is particularly alarming. And now, there’s a new COVID-19 subvariant making the rounds. When it comes to the surge in sickness, many health experts believe the culprit is something called “immunity debt,” and we’re struggling to pay up.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST:
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to normal weather Wednesday. Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above average through early next week. A storm passing to our north will bring mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, a spotty snow shower or two possible for Mount Lemmon and the White Mountains. No rain expected in the valley locales.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
25newsnow.com
3 people rescued from Tuesday morning fire in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY (25 News Now) - A Green Valley home is damaged after a Tuesday morning fire, which resulted in three people being rescued from their home. It happened around 9:30 AM Tuesday at a house near the intersection of East Main and Barker in Green Valley. The Fire Chief...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
