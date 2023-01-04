Communities knowing hands-only CPR leads to 20% more survivals, says Pasco Fire

PASCO, Wash. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been on the minds of many across the country after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Officials said he suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Within minutes, he was given CPR, which is crucial for survival after something like this.

Something so simple can make a difference in saving a life.

In a situation where someone suffers from cardiac arrest, problems can start quickly.

Administering CPR

“Every 30 seconds, 45 seconds without blood flow to the brain, it can lead to brain damage. We want to get that blood flowing back to the brain as quickly as possible,” said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. He said many people who learn CPR end up using it on a loved one. That’s one reason it’s important to learn how to do it.

“Point to somebody specifically and make them responsible for calling 911. If you just say, ‘somebody call 911,’ nobody actually will. Everybody thinks everybody else will do it,” explained Shearer.

He said to get as close to the person as you can with your knees. Place the heel of your hand directly over the sternum, with your shoulders directly over the top of your hands. Your arms should be straight up and down. He said to bend at the hips, not the elbows when you push down. To properly perform CPR, he said to press two to three inches into their chest. You should get around 100-120 beats per minute.

Shearer said there’s one app with a big impact on the rates of survival when it comes to cardiac arrests.

The PulsePoint App

“If you have what’s called the PulsePoint app, not only does it tell you what’s happening and it’ll tell you where t he fire trucks are responding and that kind of stuff. It will alert you if there is somebody in public having a cardiac arrest,” said Shearer.

If you can do CPR and you’re willing to respond, the PulsePoint app will direct you to a cardiac arrest scene. It has tutorials on how to do CPR and use an AED, and even has a metronome to help you keep beat.

“Communities that are learning hands-only CPR and using PulsePoint to respond to incidents, we’re getting 20% more people walking out of hospitals after having a cardiac arrest,” said Shearer.

PulsePoint is also able to locate registered AEDs around the community. Shearer said if you have an AED in your business, let your local fire department know. That way, it can get registered to the app as well.

Even if you’re not trained on an AED, open the app and it will tell you exactly what to do in a cardiac emergency.

