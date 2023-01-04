ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, MS

Mississippi deer hunter almost wrecks hunt 3 times. He bagged a giant 180-class buck.

By Brian Broom, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
It was a nerve-racking hunt.

On Dec. 21 Jesse Donahoo of Madison was in pursuit of a giant 180-class Holmes County buck he'd seen on camera. It was a buck that didn't seem capable of making mistakes.

While the buck finally made a fatal mistake that day, it wasn't before Donahoo thought he'd blown the hunt not once, not twice, but three times in one afternoon.

"It was not a standard deer hunt," Donahoo said. "It was a lot of action and moving around. It was one of the coolest hunts I've ever been on."

Donahoo had narrowed down where the buck spent most of his time. It was an area of about 100 acres and Donahoo had a mirrored ground blind set up there. He said he hunted the buck every time the wind was in his favor, but the buck always used the wind to his favor, too.

"I'd never laid eyes on him," Donahoo said. "I had him on camera since June, but I never laid eyes on him.

"He was like a ghost. I was hunting him to my own detriment. I needed to be hunting does. I passed up a 145-inch 8-point."

Donahoo said he was running a little late that afternoon due to a meeting and was walking to his blind about 3:30. Just to be on the safe side, he checked a camera to make sure the buck wasn't in the immediate area.

It would be the first in a series of almost unbelievable events.

A wild year:The top 5 Mississippi outdoor stories of 2022...ICYMI

'It's one in a million':Saga ends for Buck No. 140, deer that crosses Mississippi River

Deer hunter's first encounter with giant buck

"I checked my camera and he was there," Donahoo said. "He basically walked in the same time I did."

Donahoo said he creeped slowly up a hill toward where he thought the buck was.

"I look up and he's at a full trot," Donahoo said. "He's coming toward me, but he doesn't see me. I dropped instinctively."

The buck saw Donahoo's movement, but couldn't figure out what it was.

"For 10 minutes he didn't move," Donahoo said. "He was just frozen.

"He's at about 70 yards at this point. I didn't have a shot. He's behind some trees and vines. I can see his eyes looking at me.

"I'm freaking out completely. I was a wreck. I was sitting there thinking, 'This isn't even fun.' He's looking right at me and I'm about to melt."

The buck lost interest and trotted away. It then slowed to a walk, topped the hill and disappeared from sight.

Hunter almost gives up on buck

Donahoo again creeped toward where the deer went. He soon spotted the buck. Again, the buck saw movement and trotted away.

Donahoo found a place to sit and watch because the buck didn't act overly alarmed. As daylight faded, a doe walked through, but by then, Donahoo had almost lost all hope of seeing the buck again.

"I almost left," Donahoo said. "I'm looking at my phone checking the weather conditions for the next day and I look up and he's 100 yards away.

"He's looking around like there's something wrong. I'm having my third panic attack of the evening."

The buck turned to the right and gave Donahoo a shot. Donahoo fired and the buck buckled, then ran.

Donahoo found blood, but due to his condition, wasn't sure of his shot placement.

"I was nervous as a cat," Donahoo said.

A bittersweet end of the chase

Donahoo left the area and called for a tracking dog. It would be two hours before the dog would arrive — a long two hours.

"I was just sitting there pacing," Danahoo said. "I'm about to have a heart attack."

When the dog arrived, Donahoo realized he was panicking over nothing. The shot placement was good and the buck had only run 50 yards before expiring.

All of the hours, the patience and planning had payed off and Donahoo's emotions swung the other way.

"The immediate reaction was relief," Donahoo said. "When I saw him and put my hands on him, it was like a feeling of euphoria.

"When you finally get your hands on that big buck, there's no feeling like it in the world. There's nothing that can match that."

And a big buck it was. The buck gross-scored 182. It had a 16 1/2-inch inside spread and 23 1/2-inch and 24 1/2-inch main beams. Its G3s measured 11 inches and 12 1/2 inches. The bases measured 6 inches and 6 1/4 inches.

Donahoo had harvested a giant, but even so, he said it was bittersweet.

"The only bad part is knowing he's not out there to hunt," Donahoo said. "You form a relationship with them. You almost hate to see them go."

The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

