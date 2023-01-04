ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn't call 911 as Bryan Kohberger's class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
The Independent

'This was not an accident': Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Idaho8.com

Husband of missing Massachusetts mother arrested for misleading investigators, district attorney says

The husband of the Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day was arrested for misleading police investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced Sunday. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police “developed probable cause” to believe that Brian Walshe misled police investigators when they took...
Idaho8.com

Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack

German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday. Police in the western city of Munster said the 32-year-old man is believed to have procured unspecified amounts of the toxins cyanide and ricin in preparation for an “Islamist-motivated attack.”
Idaho8.com

Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter

A fire at a dairy plant in Wisconsin left storm drains and a historic canal clogged with butter. The fire took place at an Associated Milk Producers facility in Portage on Monday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Approximately 20 gallons of butter flowed...
