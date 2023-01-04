Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Houston area man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days
A Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents. The victim agreed to go to 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills’ apartment complex on...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mother arrested for misleading investigators, district attorney says
The husband of the Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day was arrested for misleading police investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced Sunday. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police “developed probable cause” to believe that Brian Walshe misled police investigators when they took...
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference. “The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody,” Drew said. “We have been in...
Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from US federal prison after 20 years
Ana Montes, an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records. Cuba recruited Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst...
Elementary student describes lockdown horror at Virginia school where police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher
As police investigate the circumstances that led to a 6-year-old boy allegedly shooting and injuring a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday, a student at the school described the harrowing moment the lockdown was called. “We were doing math … an announcer came on she was...
Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack
German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday. Police in the western city of Munster said the 32-year-old man is believed to have procured unspecified amounts of the toxins cyanide and ricin in preparation for an “Islamist-motivated attack.”
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said. Erick Lopez, 20, of East Baton Rouge told deputies his dog would often roam unrestrained through the neighboring property...
Texas DPS moves to fire Texas Ranger under investigation for Uvalde shooting response
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is moving to terminate a member of the elite Texas Rangers unit who had been suspended over the actions he failed to take during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to a source familiar with the process. The...
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
A fire at a dairy plant in Wisconsin left storm drains and a historic canal clogged with butter. The fire took place at an Associated Milk Producers facility in Portage on Monday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Approximately 20 gallons of butter flowed...
