WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed 52-year-old Franceso Lobuono of Little River as the motorcyclist killed in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | SCHP: 1 dead after crash...
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
WMBF
Troopers: Driver of disabled SUV killed in late-night crash in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver of a disabled SUV was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Marion County, troopers said. South Carolina Highway Patrol said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, roughly four miles west of Marion County.
wpde.com
Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for […]
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
wpde.com
Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
Driver cited after bicyclist hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach that injured a bicyclist, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The driver was cited with failure to yield right of way, Vest said. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of […]
wpde.com
Police searching for suspect in connection to December Myrtle Beach motel shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is searching for a subject in connection to a shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel last month. Police originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at […]
WMBF
Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
Barefoot Swing Bridge reduces traffic to one lane for annual maintenance in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Annual maintenance on the Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin this week, according to the city. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the work will take about six weeks to finish, the city said. Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
wpde.com
SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive
According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
