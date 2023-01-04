NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Annual maintenance on the Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin this week, according to the city. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the work will take about six weeks to finish, the city said. Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO