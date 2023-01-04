ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45 of complications from brain tumor

URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- A downstate Illinois politician died Friday from complications from a brain tumor. The family of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said he died surrounded by his wife, family, and loved ones at a hospital in Urbana. In a statement, Bennett's wife, Stacy, said in part: "We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected. "Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered....
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New coronavirus strain causes 'double-whammy' of concern for Chicago epidemiologist

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Evanston reparations committee to hear testimony from residents

CHICGAO (CBS)-- The City of Evanston's reparations committee will meet to hear more testimony from residents about how governmental and systemic racism have harmed their lives.Evanston has a reparations program that gives grants to Black neighbors who are victims of housing discrimination.Last year, 16 people were awarded up to $25,000 from the program for home ownership or home repairs.Thursday's reparations committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Morton Civic Center in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
POLITICO

Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
CHICAGO, IL

