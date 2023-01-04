Read full article on original website
Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45 of complications from brain tumor
URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- A downstate Illinois politician died Friday from complications from a brain tumor. The family of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said he died surrounded by his wife, family, and loved ones at a hospital in Urbana. In a statement, Bennett's wife, Stacy, said in part: "We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected. "Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered....
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
New coronavirus strain causes 'double-whammy' of concern for Chicago epidemiologist
CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time for the new year, a new omicron strain is spreading fast in parts of the U.S.CBS 2's Noel Brennan learned that doctors in Illinois are concerned about this new coronavirus variant.All eyes are on the northeastern part of the country, where the new strain already accounts for the majority of new cases. The number of cases in the Chicago region have double in the last week.The name XBB.1.5 may be new, but this coronavirus variant spreads in a familiar way."We've seen the prevalence increasing in the U.S. week over week," said University of Illinois...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Minnesota, Wisconsin among top 10 most prosperous states, Michigan, Iowa lag
(The Center Square) – Minnesota and Wisconsin placed in the top 10 of a recent nationwide prosperity index while Iowa and Michigan trailed behind, at 12th and 29th, respectively. Wisconsin placed third and Minnesota placed eighth in the American Dream Prosperity Index that the Milken Center for Advancing the...
Red Line Extension TIF Approved, Sending Nearly $1 Billion To Far South Side Project Over 35 Years
ROSELAND — City Council approved the creation of a district that will send nearly $1 billion in tax revenue over the next few decades to extend the Red Line south of 95th Street, a major step toward completing the project after a half-century of false starts. The Red Line...
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
NBC Chicago
Cook County Poised to Set New Record For Opioid Deaths as Researchers Warn of Hundreds of Uncounted Cases
The number of opioid deaths in Cook County last year is likely to set a new record, possibly reaching over 2,000 once all autopsy tests have been completed, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. The office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it...
Lightfoot Defends Plan to Open Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to transform a shuttered school in Woodlawn into a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago as part of an “all hands on deck” response to what she called a crisis manufactured by the Republican governor of Texas during an interview on Monday with “Chicago Tonight.”
Evanston reparations committee to hear testimony from residents
CHICGAO (CBS)-- The City of Evanston's reparations committee will meet to hear more testimony from residents about how governmental and systemic racism have harmed their lives.Evanston has a reparations program that gives grants to Black neighbors who are victims of housing discrimination.Last year, 16 people were awarded up to $25,000 from the program for home ownership or home repairs.Thursday's reparations committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Morton Civic Center in Evanston.
POLITICO
Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
