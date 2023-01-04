Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
How Alexis Lafreniere got his Rangers teammates’ seal of approval in his return to the lineup
I dare say that no player had ever done so little to earn the Broadway Hat as Alexis Lafreniere did on Sunday since the concept of awarding it to the Rangers’ best player in a victory was inaugurated by Brad Richards at the start of the 2013-14 season. The symbolism, though, was overpowering when the bauble was given to the 21-year-old in his first game back in the lineup following his healthy scratch in Tampa Bay on Thursday. It did not matter to Ben Harpur — who’d been in possession of the hat since winning it for his work in the 5-3...
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
Penguins recall goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. This transaction comes one day after starting goaltender Tristan Jarry suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 2-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic.
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
LA Kings To Honor Defenseman Alex Edler Tonight In Pregame Ceremony
Alex Edler, who this past Saturday played in his 1,000th regular season NHL game, will be honored tonight prior to the Kings-Dallas Stars game at Crypto.com Arena. The on-ice ceremony, which recognizes an official NHL Milestone, will begin at 7 p.m. The game will begin after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is hosted by Nick Nickson.
