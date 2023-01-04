Prince Harry claims in his leaked new memoir “Spare” that he was never really the best man at Prince William’s 2011 wedding and it was a stunt for the media. To the outside world, Prince Harry was the official best man and even drove with then-Prince Charles and William to Westminster Abbey in a Bentley that day, according to the Daily Mail. But Harry said it was all an act and it was two of Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, who gave the traditional speech at the reception. Harry also writes about how Prince William was meeting and greeting people who had assembled on the Mall by Buckingham Palace while “tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before his wedding to Kate. Harry claims he said to his brother: “You smell of alcohol,” before he offered him mints as he lowered the windows of the car. “Spare” is set to hit shelves in the US market on Jan. 10. Leaked excerpts have begun spilling out since the book was released by accident in Spain three days ago. The memoir is dedicated to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother Princess Diana.

14 MINUTES AGO