TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry: I wasn’t Prince William’s best man — it was all a lie
Prince Harry claims in his leaked new memoir “Spare” that he was never really the best man at Prince William’s 2011 wedding and it was a stunt for the media. To the outside world, Prince Harry was the official best man and even drove with then-Prince Charles and William to Westminster Abbey in a Bentley that day, according to the Daily Mail. But Harry said it was all an act and it was two of Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, who gave the traditional speech at the reception. Harry also writes about how Prince William was meeting and greeting people who had assembled on the Mall by Buckingham Palace while “tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before his wedding to Kate. Harry claims he said to his brother: “You smell of alcohol,” before he offered him mints as he lowered the windows of the car. “Spare” is set to hit shelves in the US market on Jan. 10. Leaked excerpts have begun spilling out since the book was released by accident in Spain three days ago. The memoir is dedicated to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother Princess Diana.
‘Fire Country’ Renewed By CBS For Season 2
CBS has renewed Fire Country for a second season, according to an announcement made by the network of Friday. The firefighter drama series, set in Northern California, stars Max Thieriot (Seal Team) as “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.” Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Season 1 premiered on October 7 and the show will return from its fall hiatus this coming Friday. CBS revealed that Fire Country was an instant hit, averaging 8 million...
‘Grotesque’ new Batman story features the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth to a ‘handsome’ baby
A new comic from DC features the Joker being the victim of a curse which makes him carry and give birth to a child that is a spitting image of his villainous self.
