ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
Parade

Jeremy Renner's Medical Status Revealed Following Serious Outdoor Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a serious situation involving a snow plow occurred on Jan. 1. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
NEVADA STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
NEVADA STATE
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals New Details About Injuries from Tragic Accident

Hours after Jeremy Renner shared an image from his hospital bed and thanked people for their support, a new report details the injuries the actor suffered. After reportedly obtaining the 911 log recounting the call made immediately following Renner's accident, TMZ says the actor was "completely crushed" by the Snow Plow he'd been using. Furthermore, the Hawkeye star was said to have "extreme difficulty" breathing.
NBC News

Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital after being run over by his own snowplow

Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow as he was moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada. Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney's Marvel superhero franchise, was struck Sunday morning, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. The incident happened while Renner was trying clear his own car, driven by a family member, from the snow.
RENO, NV
The Week

Avengers star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after 'traumatic injury' from plowing snow

Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement. The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount...
RENO, NV
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy