Sunrise, FL

Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
COLORADO STATE
WBRE

PUPPY PICKS, Week 18: Detroit at Green Bay

Lyle of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is mired in a mini-losing streak. After missing out on his last two picks, Lyle’s record is 9-8 going into the final week of the regular season. In Week 18, Lyle must choose between visiting Detroit and host Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

