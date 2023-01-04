Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Vacant Rickardsville Home
A fire caused $25,000 worth of damage to a vacant Dubuque County residence Tuesday. The fire occurred south of Rickardsville on Four By Four Lane around 2:10pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reported that the residence, owned by Richard Gansemer, was found to be partially engulfed when emergency responders arrived. A report says the cause of the fire is unknown but is not believed to be suspicious in nature. No injuries were reported.
iheart.com
cbs2iowa.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing city worker
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found on the Cedar River near Bertram as missing Cedar Rapids resident and City of Cedar Rapids employee, Erik Spaw. Mr. Spaw was reported missing on May 7, 2022 when the city-owned pickup truck he had been...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Semi Crashes Off Bridge in Buchanan County
A semi crashed off an icy bridge in Buchanan County on Tuesday morning. It happened south of Hazleton before 7:30 am. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call of an accident near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows a...
KCRG.com
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
cbs2iowa.com
Semi carrying milk rolls into pond following crash outside Guttenberg
Guttenberg — Monday evening, the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 for a traffic accident where a semi-tractor transporting milk had crashed and rolled into a pond. The driver of the vehicle was being attended to by EMS and was transported to...
superhits106.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
superhits106.com
Two People Injured in Crash Near Galena
Two juveniles from Galena were injured in a one vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff reports that around 11:30am Sunday morning, a car driven by a 17-year old girl lost control on ice while traveling on Stagecoach Trail just east of Heller Lane. The vehicle went off of the road and hit some trees before coming to rest in a ditch. The girl and a 12-year old boy were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of their injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Fayette County Residents Arrested after Meth Found in Baby’s Home
Two Fayette County residents have been arrested on child endangerment charges for having meth in a home where a baby lives. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 120 7th Street North in Maynard last Friday afternoon. During the search, they found meth and paraphernalia.
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
KCRG.com
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an alley in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Police said they received a report about a suspicious device in the alley in the 1700 block of Park Avenue Southeast. The Cedar Rapids...
x1071.com
Hit and Run Crash in Cassville
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in a ditch on County Highway N near Cassville Sunday around 7:40am. After an investigation, it was found that 57 year old Randall Peacock of Cassville was driving his vehicle northbound on County Highway N around 3:30am. Peacock lost control of his vehicle due to ice covered roads and struck a mailbox on the right side of the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a rest in a field. Peacock left the scene of the crash and walked home without contacting Law Enforcement. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed. Peacock was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway. Arrow Towing out of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
nbc15.com
Semi recovery in Grant Co. shuts down northbound lane of US 151 for over 5 hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As crews worked to recover a semi in a ditch on US 151 in Grant County, all lanes of the northbound lane were blocked for around six hours Monday. The lanes were first blocked at around 8:30 a.m. due to delayed recovery of a semi in a ditch at MM 9 on US 151 near Dickeyville, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation.
KWQC
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop. According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into. Police said two men broke into the gun shop,...
superhits106.com
Arrest Made Following Assault of Two Members of Hospital Staff
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Lonza Caudill of Dubuque shortly after 10pm Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of third-degree harassment and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Reports say Caudill assaulted two members of the hospital staff.
superhits106.com
KCRG.com
cbs2iowa.com
