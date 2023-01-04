Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
Verizon Helping Small Businesses Recover From Hurricane Ian
We're learning about how Verizon is helping small businesses across southwest Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. They partnered with Collaboratory, a local community-problem-solving nonprofit organization in Southwest Florida, and Florida TaxWatch, a trusted nonprofit organization that serves as the ‘eyes and ears’ of Florida taxpayers and promotes economic development across the state, to create the $10,000 grant program. Together, they provided $250,000 worth of grants to 25 small businesses from the hundreds of deserving applicants and nominees.
ABC Action News
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect stopped by Indiana police just after previous stop
The suspect in the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was pulled over twice while driving in Indiana on Dec. 15, 2022, according to police in Indiana. Kohberger, 28, is accused of stabbing four college students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. His white Hyundai Elantra was one of the first clues that led to major developments in the case before he was identified as the suspect.
ABC Action News
Governor DeSantis begins his second term, saying 'no woke' in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis has officially begun his second term as Governor of the State of Florida. Florida’s top political figures entered through the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday. After they swore into their new roles, Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now in his second term, shared his first...
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
Comments / 0