The suspect in the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was pulled over twice while driving in Indiana on Dec. 15, 2022, according to police in Indiana. Kohberger, 28, is accused of stabbing four college students at the University of Idaho in November 2022. His white Hyundai Elantra was one of the first clues that led to major developments in the case before he was identified as the suspect.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO