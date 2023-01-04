The Kentucky Wildcats got their first win in SEC play at home Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers, despite coming down to the final play en route to a 74-71 victory. Kentucky scored a quality win at home and saw some really good performances from most of the starting lineup. But after a five-minute scoring drought from the Cats, LSU was able to make a run, but two big free throws from Jacob Toppin and a missed buzzer beater from the Tigers gave UK the win.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO