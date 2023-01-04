Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO