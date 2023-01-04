Read full article on original website
Mon County Magistrate’s Office looking to add staff, look at annual review
At the first Monongalia County Commission meeting of the year, members from the Magistrate's Office expressed their desire to add a fifth magistrate to improve their services.
weelunk.com
Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters
I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
WIVB
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city. Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Metro News
Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
Police: Fetal remains found behind building in West Virginia
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
Metro News
North Marion starts strong, never looks back in runaway win over Buckhannon-Upshur
RACHEL, W.Va. — Veteran North Marion girls basketball coach Michael Parrish felt as though his team had made the most of extended time between games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup with Buckhannon-Upshur. Still, with the Huskies playing for the first time since December 22, Parrish wasn’t exactly sure...
Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Metro News
West Milford man charged in major water loss
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
