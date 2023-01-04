ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

South Florida cardiologist explains Bills' Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

MIAMI - Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and fell onto his back moments after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Surrounded by teammates, Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR on the field. The Bill said "his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the (University of Cincinnati) Medical Center for further testing and treatment."Tuesday afternoon, the team posted on Twitter that "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAZ

Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser promises veto of criminal code reform, consequences for young gun offenders

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor is starting her third term at the head of a city that is facing a sudden surge in violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for consequences -- but also a lifeline -- for young people who use guns after eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old was killed in five separate shootings in four hours Monday evening. At a press conference Tuesday, the mayor also called for an increase in the number of police officers on the street, and promised to veto the criminal code reform bill that was passed unanimously in November by the DC Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy