The training this cardiologist says helped first responders save Damar Hamlin
Cardiologists and electrophysiologists at VCU Health and UVA Health are speculating the cause to be "Commotio Cordis" when Damar Hamlin was hit in the chest during a tackle.
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
South Florida cardiologist explains Bills' Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
MIAMI - Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and fell onto his back moments after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Surrounded by teammates, Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR on the field. The Bill said "his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the (University of Cincinnati) Medical Center for further testing and treatment."Tuesday afternoon, the team posted on Twitter that "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and...
Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
Are schools prepared for athletes’ medical emergencies? Local district discusses plan
NFL player's Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest on the field could raise questions among families of students involved in high school sports.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Stressed & blessed: whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, VA
WASHINGTON — Newlyweds Gabriella McKinstry and Chandler Jensen needed to get to D.C. really badly. It wasn't just a routine trip to visit family for the holidays. Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday night. The couple left Salt Lake City, Utah...
Mayor Bowser promises veto of criminal code reform, consequences for young gun offenders
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor is starting her third term at the head of a city that is facing a sudden surge in violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for consequences -- but also a lifeline -- for young people who use guns after eight people, including three teens, were injured and a 17-year-old was killed in five separate shootings in four hours Monday evening. At a press conference Tuesday, the mayor also called for an increase in the number of police officers on the street, and promised to veto the criminal code reform bill that was passed unanimously in November by the DC Council.
'You won the game of life': UC physicians say Hamlin showing 'substantial' improvement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Physicians at UC Medical Center said Damar Hamlin has made "substantial" improvement in the past 24 hours. Doctors William Knight IV and Timothy Pritts provided an update on Thursday. Hamlin is still critically ill and remains in intensive care but he is beginning to awaken and doctors...
2 investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School over national merit award delay
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday his office is launching two civil investigations into the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology after allegations of National Merit Awards being withheld from students. The news comes after Virginia Gov. Youngkin sent out a letter...
