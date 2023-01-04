ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Appeal coming after approval of Brosterhous-Murphy gas station in Bend

Neighbors are planning to appeal a decision to approve a new gas station project in southeast Bend that city planners approved on Wednesday. The development at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road also includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market. But the gas station has...
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure

On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another

A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregonian.com

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Gateway serves as railroad station, farming community

Gateway is located about 10 miles north of Madras and is currently a quiet farming community. It did not even exist until the Deschutes Railroad arrived in Central Oregon in 1911 but rapidly grew to a thriving little community that eventually faded to only remnant old buildings that stand as a reminder of glories of the past.
MADRAS, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom

A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges

Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
PRINEVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy