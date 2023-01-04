Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Temporary Sisters Library location arrives, on wheels and in 2 parts, for renovation project
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Back in 1980, the original Sisters Library — 630 square feet and built in the 1930s — was lifted off its foundation, loaded on a trailer and moved a few blocks to a new location. It was not long, however, before the community outgrew that building, as well as another 2,600-square-foot space built in 1989.
centraloregondaily.com
Appeal coming after approval of Brosterhous-Murphy gas station in Bend
Neighbors are planning to appeal a decision to approve a new gas station project in southeast Bend that city planners approved on Wednesday. The development at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road also includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market. But the gas station has...
WWEEK
Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year
Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
bendsource.com
Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure
On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another
A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy
After a lengthy battle and months of uncertainty, a development with a gas station and other amenities has been approved by Bend city planners at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road. “I know that most people around here didn’t want it to happen, so I’m kinda on board...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Gateway serves as railroad station, farming community
Gateway is located about 10 miles north of Madras and is currently a quiet farming community. It did not even exist until the Deschutes Railroad arrived in Central Oregon in 1911 but rapidly grew to a thriving little community that eventually faded to only remnant old buildings that stand as a reminder of glories of the past.
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police: Man arrested in break-in, trespass, entering woman’s bedroom
A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of breaking into a Bend home, entering a female’s bedroom and touching her, and trespassing at another home. Bend Police say the first incident happened around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Ritz Place. Officers were responding to a residential burglary report.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting
A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges
Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Forest Service firefighters to continue pile burning on Hwy. 97 near Lava Butte
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to resume pile burning operations Wednesday adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station on the west side of the highway. Firefighters plan to ignite piles Wednesday and hope to complete ignitions in...
KTVZ
Housing Works announces opening next week of Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works announced Tuesday that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9th, at 8 a.m. and remain open through Friday, January 13th, at 5 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Off-roading with the Deschutes Co. 4 Wheelers Club
High clearance, off-road vehicles can go places others simply can’t, like the top of Pine Mountain in the middle of winter. On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we go off-roading with the Deschutes County 4 Wheelers Club.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wrongful death lawsuit filed against deputy in fatal Crook County shooting
The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with a Crook County Sheriff’s deputy last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. According to the Bend Bulletin, lawyers for the estate of Nick Rodin filed the suit against the deputy who killed Rodin and against Crook County.
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools open applications for 2023-24 choice options, attendance area change requests
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are now open for Bend-La Pine Schools families to submit an Attendance Area Change Request or to apply for a choice option school for the 2023-24 school year. Interested families have until 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to submit a request or application for students in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program
With Paid Leave Oregon now having gone into effect January 1st, businesses across Central Oregon are still working out how to implement it and discussing what it will mean for employers and employees. The post Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program appeared first on KTVZ.
