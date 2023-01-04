Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc
Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
Wildling Museum to host discussion with wildlife photographer Roy Dunn
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors," will provide attendees with a fascinating look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography as part of the current Wildling Museum main floor exhibition, "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker."
Elks Recreation tries to clear the air after controversy over longtime tenants not having leases renewed on rodeo grounds
Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria. The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at...
Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments chose new officers, welcomed new board members, approved its meeting schedule and listed some of its projects for 2023 at its last meeting in December. SBCAG’s board of directors unanimously chose Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as 2023 chair and Santa Barbara County...
Record-breaking Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross is the Times 2022 All-Area Football Team MVP
2021 — Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc (fall season) 2021 — Max Stineman, St. Joseph (spring season) 2008 — Javon Davis, Righetti; Nick Leyden, Pioneer Valley (Co-MVPs) Cavin Ross put up astounding numbers during the 2022 football season. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Lompoc senior broke Dos Pueblos alum Shane...
Community work day at River Bend Bike Park slated for Sunday
Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
Santa Ynez wrestlers earn medals at The Bash
Santa Ynez wrestlers Santino Alvaro, Fernando Nunez and Ben Flores all earned medals at The Bash tournament at Farmersville High School. The tourney took place last Thursday and Friday. Alvaro was the runner-up at 132 pounds, winning his first three matches by fall before losing in the championship match. After...
Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.
Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
Winter season to heat up around the area as most programs enter league play
The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team will try to keep its Mountain League momentum going. Meanwhile, most area high school teams will open league play this week. The Panthers (4-1-4 overall) sport a 2-0 Mountain League mark, though they are coming off their only loss this season, 2-0 against Clovis North Dec. 22. Pioneer Valley will host a Paso Robles team with a solid non-league record, 8-4-2, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for the Bearcats.
VOTE: Nine candidates to vie for area Player of the Week honor
Nine candidates are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 31. Here is the list of candidates, along with their accomplishments. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and the winner will be announced that evening. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
