Santa Barbara, CA

syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc

Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Wildling Museum to host discussion with wildlife photographer Roy Dunn

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. The featured event, "Roy Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors," will provide attendees with a fascinating look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography as part of the current Wildling Museum main floor exhibition, "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker."
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Community work day at River Bend Bike Park slated for Sunday

Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez wrestlers earn medals at The Bash

Santa Ynez wrestlers Santino Alvaro, Fernando Nunez and Ben Flores all earned medals at The Bash tournament at Farmersville High School. The tourney took place last Thursday and Friday. Alvaro was the runner-up at 132 pounds, winning his first three matches by fall before losing in the championship match. After...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway future project.

Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and high-density housing. The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres,...
syvnews.com

Winter season to heat up around the area as most programs enter league play

The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team will try to keep its Mountain League momentum going. Meanwhile, most area high school teams will open league play this week. The Panthers (4-1-4 overall) sport a 2-0 Mountain League mark, though they are coming off their only loss this season, 2-0 against Clovis North Dec. 22. Pioneer Valley will host a Paso Robles team with a solid non-league record, 8-4-2, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the league opener for the Bearcats.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

VOTE: Nine candidates to vie for area Player of the Week honor

Nine candidates are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 31. Here is the list of candidates, along with their accomplishments. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and the winner will be announced that evening. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
SANTA MARIA, CA

