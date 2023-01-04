ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO