Ever wanted your own personal logo or your restaurant’s logo on the ice you serve with drinks? The Clear Ice Embosser may just be the quickest and most sophisticated way. Designed by the folks at Stamptitude (creators of the original Ice Stamp), the Clear Ice Embosser is a metal receptacle that ‘brands’ your ice with the logo or motif of your choice. Machined from a solid piece of natural, lead-free brass, the Clear Ice Embosser rapidly melts the ice cube and imprints its design onto it. Just the way a branding iron burns a logo into a piece of wood or a stamp embosses a symbol in a piece of leather, the Clear Ice Embosser uses the conductive property of brass to ‘imprint’ a design onto your ice cube. The result? A remarkable cocktail with your own custom ice! Not only does it help create a much more unique and memorable presentation, but it also doubles as free publicity when photos of the drink and the ice cube inevitably go up on social media!

2 DAYS AGO