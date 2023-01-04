Read full article on original website
IGN
New LEGO Sets for January 2023 - The Great Wave, Star Wars, and More
LEGO tends to put out a new batch of sets at the start of each month. In terms of new sets, January 2023 is a doozy, with dozens of new LEGO sets based on franchises like Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel, Minecraft, and much more. You can click here to see all the new sets available on Amazon for January, or you can read on to see our picks for the highlights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Top Speed
This Stunning 1962 C1 By Timeless Kustoms Is A Classic Corvette Lover's Dream
The Chevy Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since its inception in 1953. Now, eight generations later, it is the only American car of its kind to carry on. The Viper is dead and the Ford GT is in its last year, which makes the Corvette the last American hero. The iconic model is also one of the most popular platforms to build upon, restore, modernize, and reimagine. AutotopiaLA recently visited California-based shop, Timeless Kustoms and showcased what is, arguably, the most properly executed, 1962 Corvette. Chevy’s sports car is a common subject with us, but here’s what makes this one truly special.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans suggest an unexpected era as the franchise’s highest peak
The opinions of the Star Wars fan community are constantly shifting. For example, in the late 2000s, it was widely accepted that the prequel trilogy represented a catastrophic low point for the franchise, with The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith mocked for their tin-eared dialogue, questionable plotting, and overuse of CGI.
yankodesign.com
This ‘ice embosser’ lets you completely upgrade your cocktail game with custom-branded ice cubes
Ever wanted your own personal logo or your restaurant’s logo on the ice you serve with drinks? The Clear Ice Embosser may just be the quickest and most sophisticated way. Designed by the folks at Stamptitude (creators of the original Ice Stamp), the Clear Ice Embosser is a metal receptacle that ‘brands’ your ice with the logo or motif of your choice. Machined from a solid piece of natural, lead-free brass, the Clear Ice Embosser rapidly melts the ice cube and imprints its design onto it. Just the way a branding iron burns a logo into a piece of wood or a stamp embosses a symbol in a piece of leather, the Clear Ice Embosser uses the conductive property of brass to ‘imprint’ a design onto your ice cube. The result? A remarkable cocktail with your own custom ice! Not only does it help create a much more unique and memorable presentation, but it also doubles as free publicity when photos of the drink and the ice cube inevitably go up on social media!
yankodesign.com
The Citizen CZ Smart YouQ smartwatch uses NASA and IBM technology to ‘predict’ your fitness
Dubbed the ‘Smarter Watch’, the CZ Smart doesn’t track you through the day… it anticipates your day in advance. Watchmaking pioneer CITIZEN just revealed its latest offering at CES this year – the CZ Smart watch + the YouQ app, designed in partnership with IBM Watson and NASA Ames Research Center. While looking just like any premium watch, the next-gen CZ Smart’s true functionality is unlocked when combined with the YouQ app that gathers, parses, and learns from the data provided by the smartwatch. The watch comes in a variety of styles, sporting CITIZEN’s iconic design with a rotating bezel, a crown and two pushers sitting beside the circular display, and the ability to swap between leather, silicone, mesh, and link variants.
This Six-Rotor Mazda RX-7 Will Make You Plug Your Ears and Grin
@p.p.r.e. on InstagramLike the voice of a god, this mega-rotary deafens its listeners and drives them mad. In a good way, of course.
Worldwide Auctioneers Is Offering a 1929 Hispano-Suiza By Sealed Bid
The late 1920s spawned the creation of some of the world’s most interesting classic cars. Some manufactured preferred flamboyant styling while others took a softer approach but generally you can always tell what era these cars are from. Take this 1929 1929 Hispano-Suiza H6B Cabriolet for example, a pretty cool piece from that same time period. It's luxurious, well designed to last a long time, and, of course, it’s a convertible.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
yankodesign.com
Rowing machine concept uses minimalist, recyclable design
I’m the kind of person who wants to get in more exercise this new year but also hates going to the gym or basically going outside to work out. So I’m always on the lookout for things I may be able to use inside the house to burn some calories. I easily get bored with all those workouts on YouTube so I need to have some alternatives that will still help me to lose a few pounds. If said exercise machine is also eco-friendly, of course, that’s better for me and the earth.
electrek.co
SWFT BMX electric bike launched as 20 MPH curb-hopper, pegs and all
It seems like there’s an electric version of just about every type of bicycle out there. There are eMTBs, e-cruisers, e-folders, and even e-road bikes. But somehow, BMX bikes missed the electric memo. Or at least they had until SWFT came along with an old-school classic sporting a new-school take. And at just $999, the SWFT BMX won’t break the bank.
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
yankodesign.com
ASUS Spatial Vision offers creators a glasses-free 3D experience
3D graphics are becoming key elements in many of today’s multimedia experiences, from games to movies to mixed reality. Of course, these realistic-looking images don’t just pop out of thin air and require someone to take the painstaking work to craft them. Despite their 3D designs, the tools that artists and designers use are all stuck in the flat 2D world. Limitations in technologies and hardware meant that the only way that both creators and consumers could experience 3D in their full glory would be to don goggles and headsets that are often more work than they’re worth. Fortunately, the dream of a 3D experience without glasses is upon us, and ASUS’ new Spatial Vision 3D OLED displays are offering that to the people charged with creating those very same 3D content.
yankodesign.com
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
yankodesign.com
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
yankodesign.com
Acer Chromebox CX15 and Add-in-One 24 land at CES 2023 to upgrade offices and classrooms
Google’s Web-centric Chrome OS had humble beginnings, catering primarily to educational and business sectors using low-power and affordable laptops. Chromebooks today, however, are a far cry from their ancestors from nearly a decade ago, and Chrome OS itself has undergone a rather radical transformation worthy of rivaling the big operating systems. Aside from supporting multiple platforms like Android and Linux, Chrome OS devices now also come in different forms, like the modest Chromebox. It’s pretty much a mini PC running Chrome OS, but there’s no rule that says it has to be just a box that sits on top of your desk or hidden behind it. At CES 2023, Acer is doing more than just show off its new and shiny Chromebox, it’s also introducing a new “Add-in-One” solution that helps make the Chromebox more practical and more space efficient in the places where it’s needed the most.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
electrek.co
Greenworks unveils electric bikes, home batteries, robot vacuums, AI lawn mowers, and more
Not just electric power tools, anymore! Greenworks has taken to CES 2023 to unveil over a dozen new products spanning a wide range of home and outdoor categories, from video doorbells to electric mobility and even AI-controlled robotic lawn mowers. In addition to Greenworks’ already diverse line of electrically powered...
