Affidavit links Kohberger to Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The newly unsealed probable cause affidavit sheds light on how 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger became the main suspect, in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. According to the affidavit, Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after finding a "tan leather knife sheath" laying next...
The impact of 'social media sleuths' on the Idaho student murder investigation
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Idaho murder case is opening up a conversation about the impact of social media on criminal investigations. It makes sense that the Idaho murder case would intrigue a criminology professor like Dr. Michael Jenkins and animate the students in his classes at the University of Scranton.
Judge issues gag order on Idaho murders, suspect headed back to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — According to the warden, Bryan Kohberger is no longer locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He's heading back to Idaho, where he will face four counts of first-degree murder for the brutal deaths of four University of Idaho students. On November 13, Kaylee...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
thebrownandwhite.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger harassed Seven Sirens staff and customers
Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students, harassed female employees and customers at Seven Sirens Brewing Company several times, according to an NBC News report. Seven Sirens is located at 327 Broadway in South Side Bethlehem. It is visited by Lehigh students. Jordan Serulneck, owner...
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger shown pulled over by police in Indiana
INDIANA, USA — Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice during his trip from Idaho to Pennsylvania last December. Indiana State Police confirmed that he was stopped on Thursday, December 15, on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis. The dash camera footage released Tuesday show the second time he and a...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
yourerie
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished...
A roommate of the 4 slain University of Idaho students heard crying and saw a masked man as he fled the scene, police say in a newly filed affidavit
The roommate said she did not recognize the masked man but saw him walking toward the home's back door to flee the scene.
Police searching for suspected scammer
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say scammed several people by taking their money for construction projects and never finishing them. Five customers came to the police, alleging Anthony Valera stole over $150,000 from them. The victims say Valera would take...
Suspected Idaho killer's arrest leaves Monroe County in shock
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Days after his arrest, community members are still in shock after learning that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, was found in Monroe County. Kohberger was arrested just before the new year Friday, December 30, in connection...
fox29.com
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
Deadly fire now believed to be arson in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Lisa Starruick-Small was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after admitting to police that she intentionally started a deadly fire at Green Acres Apartments in Kingston. According to court paperwork, Starruick-Smalls was placed inside an ambulance to be checked out after being found outside her apartment when emergency...
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
