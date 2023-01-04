Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cardiologist says signs indicate Damar Hamlin suffered sudden cardiac arrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Players and fans alike were in disbelief as Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field just moments after a tackle. “The way they hovered around him so the cameras couldn’t see him and protected him from that,” said Greg Simms of Atlanta, who watched clips from the game on social media.
ktalnews.com
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
WMBF
‘Never cried so hard in my life’: Damar Hamlin resuscitated twice after cardiac arrest, uncle says
(WMBF) - Damar Hamlin’s uncle told CNN in a televised interview outside the hospital Tuesday that Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin needed to have his heart re-started twice: Once on the field, and again after he arrived at the hospital. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Cardiac arrest survivor, doctor react to terrifying situation involving Damar Hamlin during NFL game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a terrifying and surreal Monday night NFL football game involving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the game and was taken to the Cincinnati hospital where he remains in critical condition. The game gave Shawn Sima, flashbacks to...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
WJLA
'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest
People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
KGW
Seahawks meet with team physician, seek 'solace' after Hamlin's cardiac arrest
RENTON, Wash. — It felt like a dazed start to the day at Seahawks headquarters. Players and coaches searched for the right words to try and articulate their feelings on Damar Hamlin, while understanding they'll have to let it go by the time Sunday comes. Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills...
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
