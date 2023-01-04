ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cardiologist says signs indicate Damar Hamlin suffered sudden cardiac arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Players and fans alike were in disbelief as Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field just moments after a tackle. “The way they hovered around him so the cameras couldn’t see him and protected him from that,” said Greg Simms of Atlanta, who watched clips from the game on social media.
ktalnews.com

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
The Connection

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
WJLA

'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest

WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest

People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
