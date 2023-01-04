STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will sit out the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday, the fourth game he has missed this season due to illness. The Hall of Fame coach also sat out Tuesday’s win at Butler. The school didn’t release a timetable for his return. Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who has been at UConn with Auriemma since 1985, will take over the head coaching duties. She is 16-0 when filling in for him. “It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

10 HOURS AGO