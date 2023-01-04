Read full article on original website
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Pilots Performing Aborted Landing ‘Distracted’ By Cabin Crew Continuously Pressing Emergency Alert Call Button
The pilots of a British airline were forced to perform an aborted landing after a passenger left their seat and collapsed into the aisle shortly before touchdown but were then ‘distracted’ by the cabin crew who continuously pressed an emergency alert call button because they didn’t know what to do with the passenger.
Mum claims slapping on fake tan before first date saved her life
A mum says she's thankful she put on some fake tan before going on a first date, as it saved her life. Joy Collins, from Essex, decided to go for a bit of a pamper session before going for a night out. However, the 48-year-old became concerned when she noticed some dimples above her left breast while looking in the mirror to see whether her tan had streaked.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Woman accuses United Airlines of lying after tracking down lost luggage with AirTag
WASHINGTON — A D.C. resident is accusing United Airlines of lying and gaslighting after she went to extraordinary extremes to track down some lost luggage during the holiday travel meltdown. Valerie Szybala found her luggage Monday in the possession of a courier miles from her home and days after...
I'm a Brit who's lived in the US for 8 years. Here are 10 foods I miss every day.
From Skips shrimp-cocktail crisps and Mr Kipling's cherry Bakewells, here are the British snacks I wish I could find more easily in America.
Patient waited four and a half days for emergency department treatment
A patient waited four and a half days for treatment at an emergency department in a Northern Ireland hospital, health chiefs have said.It was also revealed that some non-urgent callers to the ambulance service are waiting up to 24 hours for a response.Setting out the scale of the crisis facing the health service in Northern Ireland, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.Earlier this week health trust chief executives set out new measures to tackle hospital pressures, including patients leaving hospital no later than...
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Tomas Evans had a lump under his collarbone that he thought was a fitness injury, but was actually a symptom of stage two cancer.
Pensioner says ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed without his permission after hospital seizure
A pensioner says a ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed by doctors without his permission and against his religious beliefs, leaving him to fear he would die alone in hospital.Pat Burke, 82, had visited the QEQM hospital in Margate, Kent, for a routine check-up on his pacemaker when he had a seizure in the waiting room.Doctors and nurses rushed to the former mayor’s aid and he was taken onto a ward to be monitored by medics.But when his wife of 60 years, Betty Burke, visited the following day, she discovered a DNR form had been signed by doctors..A DNR...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
3 American Airlines pilots say they weren't given enough time to learn new safety protocols. One said it created 'unpracticed anarchy.'
The pilots told Insider they hadn't been given enough time to familiarize themselves with changes to cockpit procedures that took effect on Tuesday.
Pub manager overwhelmed as strangers donate £8000 to give his dog cancer treatment
Ben Evans, 47, set up a GoFundMe page when he found out his Bernese Mountain Dog had cancer. Clapham's pub dog Max is now undergoing treatment and has an extra year to live.
Time to paw-ty! Milestone birthday for oldest dog in the U.S.
Marietta, Pa. — Meet Ladybug, who is celebrating a birthday like no dog before her. She is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States. Ladybug, also known as "Buggy," was adopted by Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta after she was abandoned at a groomer. According to Guinness World Records, the oldest dog in the US was born in September 2000. Records show that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000, making her 23 years old. Ladybug had her paw-ty at the Neffsville Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday. Click here for pictures of her pawsitively delightful celebration on her special day.
